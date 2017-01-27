Marcus Foligno Has Earned A New Contract With The Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have numerous players with one year left on their contracts. Adam dishes on why the Sabres should keep Moose on the roster.

I hear that Marcus Foligno is a free agent at the end of the year. I strongly feel that the Buffalo Sabres need to keep him! I like Marcus, and here are my reasons why GMTM (General Manager Tim Murray) should keep Marcus in Buffalo (even if GMTM didn’t draft him for the Senators).

During the 2012-13 NHL Lockout, Shannon and I followed the Rochester Americans. Marcus was one of the many stand out players on the Amerks who looked like a future star. He came to play every night.

I like USA born players; especially when they are born in Buffalo and play for the team the grew up watching; just like Patrick Kaleta.

It seems like Marcus gives a poop when he plays. He always gives an extra effort.

Marcus isn’t doesn’t have “hot hands” or score a goal every time he’s on the ice, but he gives an honest effort. I feel like Marcus gets rewarded every time he gives an extra effort.

The man is on the penalty kill! You don’t put sloppy seconds or your worst players on the ice when you’re a man down.

He’s a beast!

I love it when Marcus plays on the top two lines. He deserves to play with Jack Eichel, Brian Gionta, Sam Reinhart, Ryan O’Reily, or whoever else Coach Dan tosses into the first two lines. I’m not a fan of seeing him on the 3 rd.

Honestly—and most importantly—when his teammates need him the most, he’s there! I have seen it several times when Marcus will drop the gloves an tee off on some dill-weed or fartknocker. Marcus as no problem with kicking someone’s dupa (that’s Polish for “butt”)!

I would not be surprised to see an “A” on his sweater next season.

Come on, Buffalo Sabres: pay the man, he’s earned it! It would be sad and unwise if GMTM didn’t resign Marcus.

