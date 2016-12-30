Seahawks reportedly agree to three-year contract extension with Michael Bennett

Troy Wayrynen/Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension with Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett, according to multiple reports. The deal is reportedly worth $17.5 million in guaranteed salary, and potentially $31.5 million in total.

Bennett, 31, started all 16 games for Seattle last season, and finished with 10 sacks and 33 tackles on the way to his first career Pro Bowl selection. He’s missed four games this season due to injury, and has recorded four sacks with 22 tackles heading into Week 17.

