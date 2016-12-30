Seahawks reportedly agree to three-year contract extension with Michael Bennett

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension with Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett, according to multiple reports. The deal is reportedly worth $17.5 million in guaranteed salary, and potentially $31.5 million in total.

#Seahawks are signing DL Michael Bennett to a 3-yr extension worth $31.5M, source said. $17.5M in guarantees. Big payday for a 32-year old — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2016

In Michael Bennett’s deal, he earns $16M in 2017 & $19M by Mar. 5 of 2018. His reps worked on it for months, cashed in huge before playoffs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2016

Bennett, 31, started all 16 games for Seattle last season, and finished with 10 sacks and 33 tackles on the way to his first career Pro Bowl selection. He’s missed four games this season due to injury, and has recorded four sacks with 22 tackles heading into Week 17.