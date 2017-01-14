Reports: Matt Cavanaugh “Very Likely” To Be Washington Redskins Next Offensive Coordinator

The Washington Redskins are looking for a new offensive coordinator. It seems like they have zeroed in on their quarterbacks coach, Matt Cavanaugh, as their top option.

It was always likely that the Washington Redskins were going to make an internal hire at the offensive coordinator position. After losing Sean McVay to the Los Angeles Rams, the team did not seem too worried about finding a new guy to run their offense. On Saturday, is was confirmed that the the the Redskins were in fact going after an internal target for the position, according to Jason La Canfora.

Skins very likely to promote QB coach Matt Cavanaugh to OC, w/HC Jay Gruden calling plays. Expected to lose assistant Wes Phillips to LAR… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 14, 2017

Matt Cavanaugh seems like he would be a good fit for the position. In fact, he was at the top of our list for five offensive coordinators that the Redskins should consider:

Cavanaugh has spent the past two seasons as the quarterbacks coach for the Redskins, and the results have been great. He has helped lead Cousins to putting up solid numbers, and really helped to transform the quarterback. Under Cavanaugh’s tutelage, Cousins has posted a TD-INT rate of 54-to-23, a completion percentage over 68, and over 9,000 passing yards. Those are remarkable numbers, and they would only get better with Cavanaugh at the helm. It also helps Cavanaugh’s cause that he has worked as an NFL offensive coordinator in the past. From 1997 to 2004, he was the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens. He helped lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in 2000, and also won a couple of Super Bowl rings as a player. In short, his experience would allow him to truly lead the Redskins offensive staff while keeping some continuity.

This hire would be a smart move by Jay Gruden. Cavanaugh could help manage the offense while Jay Gruden can focus on the play calling. This may actually improve the deficiencies of the Redskins offense from last season, especially if the duo focus on improving the red zone game plan. With Cavanaugh at the helm, the Redskins may have a chance to repeat the success that they had under McVay. Of course, nothing is official yet, but this seems to be the likely move.

The other piece of big news from this story is that Wes Phillips is likely to head to Los Angeles to join McVay and his father, Wade Phillips. This is not a surprising move at all, as Phillips is likely due for a promotion. It remains to be seen if he will get a substantial one, but working with his father and McVay, who is a friend of his, will help him a lot. If he were in fact to leave, the Redskins tight ends would definitely miss him.

