DA drops three of five charges against Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Joey Porter

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker coach Joey Porter was arrested last weekend after Pittsburgh’s win over the Miami Dolphins for an incident outside a bar in which he allegedly got into an altercation with a bouncer and a police officer.

Porter was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct before being released from jail when he posted a $25,000 bond. On Thursday, however, the office of the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office reduced the charges to only disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

It issued this statement on Facebook:

On Tuesday, the Steelers put Porter on leave in lieu of the incident pending further review:

“We are continuing to gather information concerning Sunday night’s incident involving Joey Porter. We have been and will continue to be in communication with the NFL as is required by the Personal Conduct Policy. Pending further review, Joey Porter has been placed on leave. At this time, we will move forward with our preparations for the Divisional Round playoff game at Kansas City.”