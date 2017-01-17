Panthers: Ricky Proehl Stepping Down

Carolina Panthers wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl has announced he will stepping away from coaching…

Add Ricky Proehl’s name to the list of Carolina Panthers coaches who will not be returning next season. Proehl announced today that he will be stepping away from his coaching responsibilities in order to spend more time with his sons.

Austin, a rising senior for the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and Blake, an East Carolina University commit will both be on the collegiate grid-iron this season.

Proehl served as a Panthers assistant since 2011 and in his current capacity as wide receivers coach for the past four seasons. Prior to beginning his coaching career, Proehl played for the Panthers as part of a 17-year playing career.

Spending time with the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, St. Louis Rams, and

Indianapolis Colts in addition to Carolina, Proehl was a part of four Super Bowls. He won Super Bowl XXXIV with the Rams and Super Bowl XLI in his final season with the Colts.

Proehl was a key member of the 2003 Panthers team that lost Super Bowl XXXVIII to the New England Patriots, 32-29. In that game, Proehl recorded four catches for 71 yards and a touchdown for Carolina.

Already, Proehl is receiving congratulations from members of the Panthers. For him to be so highly regarded by players not in his position group speaks to the respect he had in the locker room.

After the departure of defensive coordinator Sean McDermott to Buffalo, the Panthers are now faced with filling another coaching vacancy. With such a young and dynamic group of wide receivers it will be interesting to see who coach Ron Rivera elects to fill his role.

If either of his sons enters the NFL in the next few years, Proehl could be for hire again soon.

