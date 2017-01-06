NFL Playoffs 2017: Each Team’s Regular Season MVP

As the 2017 NFL Playoffs are set to kick off, which players stood out as the MVP of the 12 teams still left during the regular season?

Every season there’s a player who elevates their team to another level. Due to playmaking abilities in key moments, these players stood-out as the MVP for their team. For some clubs, it’s the same player year in and year out. For others, it’s a player who nobody saw coming and who maybe wasn’t even relevant for the first month of the season. Yet, by the end of the season they were being leaned on to win games for their team. And in the case of 12 teams this year, those players led their teams to the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

Whether in the NFL awards race or in a simple exercise of evaluating a team’s season, MVP is a subjective thing to say the least. Most valuable can mean a lot of things—but for the most part you know it when you see it (though that’s not wholly the case in regards to the race for NFL MVP).

So as the 2017 NFL Playoffs get set to begin, let’s take a look at those players that were the most integral part of the 12 most successful teams in the league. Let’s look at the players who were the regular season MVPs for their respective teams. These regular season MVPs may not be far and away the best players on their teams or maybe not even that they are the best players on their team. What it does say is that, without the contribution they put forth this season, their team might not be playing in January.

Here are the regular season MVP’s for each playoff team in 2017.

Detroit Lions MVP: Matthew Stafford, QB

Runner-up: Golden Tate, WR

It’s great to see Matthew Stafford coming into his own because, for a majority of his career, he’s been inconsistent and a bit of an enigma.

After his first two seasons in the NFL, he had a record of 3-10 and dealt with some injuries. In the games he did play, there were times he showed promise as a franchise quarterback. However, there were others times where he looked overmatched at the NFL level. Over the next four seasons he continued to show mixed results. In that time he did manage to put up some gaudy numbers, but it didn’t translate to much regular season and/or postseason success.

His best and most consistent play has come over the last year and a half after the Lions parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi after Week 7 of the 2015 season and promoted quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter. Since then, the Lions have gone 15-10 and Stafford has thrown 44 touchdowns to just 14 interceptions.

In 2016 he set career highs in QBR (70.1), game-winning drives (8) and fourth-quarter comebacks (8), all the while setting a career-low in interceptions (10). His passing yards this season (4,327) or passing touchdowns (24) totals won’t jump out at you but his on the field play and decision making did. He’s been smart and decisive with the football and led his team to some great wins this season.

If the Lions are able to go on the road and beat the Seattle Seahawks, it’ll be because Stafford played mistake free football while converting on key third-down situations. Based on what he’s done over the last 25 games, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he did just that.

Miami Dolphins MVP: Jay Ajayi, RB

Runner-up: Cameron Wake, DE

Back in September it was easy to see why some people were starting to throw the towel in on Jay Ajayi’s short career The second-year man out of Boise State had an underwhelming offseason and preseason. As a result, the team signed veteran running back Arian Foster in order to pick up the slack in Miami’s backfield.

In Week 1, the Dolphins had to travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks and Ajayi was a healthy scratch. In fact, he did not even travel with the team because he developed a poor attitude after being demoted, so the coaches thought it’d best if he stayed home.

It was already looking for a lost season for Ajayi but in a matter of weeks, everything changed. Arian Foster suffered an injury (surprise, surprise) and the Dolphins offensive line started to get healthier with the return of Branden Albert, Laremy Tunsil and Mike Pouncey. In Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ajayi took advantage of the situation and he ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He followed up that amazing performance the next week against the Buffalo Bills and ran for 214 yards and one touchdown.

The Dolphins finished the season on a 9-2 run and it all started back in Week 6 behind Ajayi’s breakout performance. For the season, Ajayi finished with 1,272 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. It was the first time since 2003 the Dolphins had a running back run for at least 1,250 yards in a season.

If the Dolphins have any shot going on the road and pulling off a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the offense is going to have towin the time of possession, pick up third downs and keep the ball away from Ben Roethlisberger and company. In order for that to happen, they need Ajayi to carry the ball 20+ times and run like a man possessed.

New York Giants MVP: Odell Beckham Jr., WR

Runner-up: Landon Collins, S

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most polarizing figures in today’s NFL, but it can’t be debated how good this guy is. That’s unless you’re debating that he’s really good or really, really good.

I’m confident in saying if OBJ was not playing for the Giants this season for whatever reason, they would not be a playoff team. Heck, they probably wouldn’t even have a winning record. It might sound like a stretch, but the fact is he’s the entire offense in New York.

In 2016, the Giants finished 29th in the NFL in rushing offense as they averaged fewer than 89 rushing yards per game. As a result they had to rely on the passing game which OBJ dominated. He finished the regular season second in the NFL in targets (169), third in receptions (101), third in receiving yards (1,367) and fifth in touchdown receptions (10). Rookie wide receiver Sterling Shepard finished second on the team in every major statistical category behind Beckham, but had 64 fewer targets, 36 fewer receptions, 684 receiving yards and two fewer touchdowns.

No other player on the Giants finished with at least 800 yards from scrimmage and, other than Shepard, no other player had more than four rushing/receiving total touchdowns.

When the Giants play against the Green Bay Packers, Beckham will more than likely see 10+ targets for the 10th time this season. If the Packers offense keeps firing on all cylinders like they have been, it will probably be closer to 15+ targets. The question is: Will it be enough?

Oakland Raiders MVP: Derek Carr, QB

Runner-up: Khalil Mack, EDGE

It’s often debated how good a team would be without a certain player. It’s also debated how good a player would be without a specific supporting cast around him. When it comes to the Oakland Raiders, Derek Carr was undoubtedly the captain of the ship. And without him, the team is headed for the bottom of the ocean.

After the first 11 weeks of the season, the Raiders were 9-2 and Carr was playing at a MVP level. At that point in time he had a touchdown to interception ratio of 22:5 and was averaging 283 passing yards per game. Carr was quickly headed to superstar status in the NFL. Unfortunately for Carr, he suffered a dislocated/broken pinky against the Carolina Panthers. The injury was clearly affecting Carr’s throwing ability. But even with Carr at less than 100 percent, he was still the best option for the team. If some fans believed the coaching staff should have considered playing a backup quarterback with the dip in Carr’s play, they learned how wrong they were.

In Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts with the Raiders up 33-14 in the fourth quarter, Carr suffered a broken fibula. Just like that, the Raiders’ Super Bowl hopes were dashed. Despite not playing in the last game of the regular season, Carr still managed to set career highs in completion percentage (63.8), passing yards per game (262.5), QB Rating (96.7), QBR (62.8), fourth-quarter comebacks (7) and game-winning drives (7) while setting a career low in interceptions (6).

In the Raiders last regular season game without Carr, Matt McGloin and Connor Cook combined to go 20-of-32 for 171 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a lost fumble in a 24-6 loss to the Denver Broncos. The rookie Cook will “lead” the Raiders into Houston to take on the Texans in the first round of the playoffs. Normally this would be chalked up as a loss but Texans QB Brock Osweiler has made a habit of playing limbo with the bar of expectations this season. Either way, advancing further than the Divisional Round would take nothing short of a miracle.

Green Bay Packers MVP: Aaron Rodgers, QB

Runner-up: Jordy Nelson, WR

After having a down season in 2015 (by elite standards) and getting off to a slow start in 2016, Rodgers kicked it up a notch over the last two months of the season. In Weeks 7-17 he had 32 total touchdowns, 3,258 passing yards and just three interceptions. During that time the Packers went 7-4, including a six-game winning streak to close out the regular season.

Rodgers finished the regular season fourth in the NFL in passing yards (4,428), first in passing touchdowns (40) and fourth in QB Rating (104.2). With only seven interceptions on the season, it’s now the seventh time in nine years he’s thrown single-digit interceptions in a season.

With Rodgers playing at such an elite level this season, his wide receivers flourished. Jordy Nelson finished first in the NFL in touchdown receptions (14) and Davante Adams tied for second (12) along with Antonio Brown and Mike Evans. Amazingly, Rodgers also finished second on the team in rushing yards (369) and first in rushing touchdowns (4).

If the Packers are going to advanced to the Divisional Round, Rodgers will have to find ways to score points against the New York Giants stingy defense. More importantly, they can’t settle for only field goals when they get into the redzone. With the way Rodgers is playing as of late, I don’t think there’s anyway of containing Rodgers at home for an entire game.

Houston Texans MVP: A.J. Bouye, CB

Runner-up: Jadeveon Clowney, LB

With J.J. Watt out for basically all of 2016, it opened up an opportunity for any of the Texans players to step up as the team’s MVP. Instead of it being a high-paid offseason acquisition (Brock Osweiler) or last year’s team MVP (DeAndre Hopkins), it was former undrafted free-agent A.J. Bouye who stepped up the most.

The fourth-year man out of the UCF isn’t a player you probably heard much about—if at all—on weekly basis. After all, he only had one interception and once sack on the season, along with no touchdowns, forced fumbles or fumble recoveries. However, most of the great cornerbacks don’t have their names said often during games because opposing quarterbacks aren’t throwing in their direction. This season I couldn’t stop hearing the name “Darrelle Revis” every week and, as we all know, it wasn’t for good reasons.

Pro Football Focus graded out Bouye has the fourth-highest cornerback for the 2016 season and named him to their 2016 Honorable Mention team. While he didn’t pad the stat sheet with “sexy” stats, he did lead the team in 16 passes defended, which tied him ninth-most in the NFL.

Bouye will be a free agent after the season and will surely cash in. If he can take advantage of Connor Cook in his first NFL start on a primetime stage, that certainly won’t hurt his wallet.

Seattle Seahawks MVP: Bobby Wagner, LB

Runner-up: Cliff Avril, DE

While Seattle’s offense was up and down in 2016, their defense remained one of the best in the league once again. It started with the man in the middle Bobby Wagner who earned his third-straight trip to the Pro Bowl after his performance this season.

I guess the guy earned it. All he did was lead the NFL with 167 combined tackles. It’s now the fifth-straight time Wagner finished a season with 104+ combined tackles. He also chipped in with 4.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery on the season.

Pro Football Focus graded out Wagner as their third-highest linebacker (91.6) and his performance landed him on their 2016 First-Team All-Pro squad. Although he probably won’t win Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, look for him to get some consideration and tally a few votes.

If you plan on watching the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions game this weekend, get ready to hear Wagner’s name early and often. In 13 out of 16 games this season Wagner recorded at least seven combined tackles and had 10+ in four out his last five games.

Pittsburgh Steelers MVP: Le’Veon Bell, RB

Runner-up: Antonio Brown, WR

Yep, this guy’s a freak. Despite not playing in four games this season, Le’Veon Bell still finished fifth in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,268 and only ranked behind Ezekiel Elliott in terms of rushing yards per game. At a 16-game pace, Bell would have finished with 1,691 rushing yards. Arguably the more impressive part about Bell’s season is what he did in the receiving game.

Bell managed 75 receptions and 616 yards in only twelve games this season. Among running backs, he only finished behind Arizona’s David Johnson in receptions (80) and receiving yards (879) who played in 15+ games this season. At a 16-game pace, Bell would have finished with 100 receptions for 821 receiving yards.

If you were to combine Bell’s 16-game pace in rushing and receiving he would have totaled 2,512 yards from scrimmage this season. That would have been the most yards from scrimmage in NFL history as he would have finished with three more yards than former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson‘s record-breaking 2009 season.

The Steelers made the playoffs in 2014-15, but have finished 1-2 and have not made it farther than the Divisional Round. Unlike the last two years, the Steelers will have Bell with them in the postseason as he’s missed the last two due to injury. Look for Bell to get 20+ touches against Miami and for him to make a few plays that drop everyone’s jaws.

Atlanta Falcons MVP: Matt Ryan, QB

Runner-up: Vic Beasley Jr., EDGE

It’s easy to say now that Matt Ryan is the team’s MVP, but I for one did not see it coming back in September. In 2015, Ryan did not have a good season in his first year in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. He finished with 21 touchdowns and16 interceptions. Both of these numbers were the second-worst of his career and his 12 fumbles were a career high. During the following preseason, it looked as if Ryan actually regressed in Shanahan’s system.

In the 2016 preseason Ryan finished going 18-of-37 for 207 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. His interception came inside his opponent’s red zone. Turning the ball over in his opponent’s red zone was an issue Ryan struggled with often in 2015. Well, I guess Ryan was saving the good stuff for the regular season because he came out firing and did not stop the entire regular season.

Ryan set career highs in completion percentage (69.9), passing yards (4,944), passing touchdowns (38) and QB rating (117.1) while setting a career low in interceptions (7). Forget “Atlanta Falcons” MVP; this guy’s numbers and performance in 2016 could make him the MVP of the NFL in 2016.

Kansas City Chiefs MVP: Travis Kelce, TE

Runner-up: Marcus Peters, CB

The Chiefs are a great team because they are solid in all three phases of the game. The problem is, if it wasn’t for Travis Kelce this season, their offense would have been irrelevant. The Chiefs offense was basically without running back Jamaal Charles for all of 2016 and their No. 1 wide receiver, Jeremy Maclin, missed four games with an injury. As a result, Kelce was heavily leaned on in the Chiefs offense and he did not falter.

Kelce made the most of his 117 targets and set a career high in receptions (85) and receiving yards (1,125). His 653 yards after catch were third-most in the league only behind running backs Le’Veon Bell and David Johnson. He led the Chiefs in targets, receptions and receiving yards. He closed out the season with 100+ receiving yards in five out the last seven games. Only running back Spencer Ware finished with more total yards from scrimmage (1368 to 1120) on the Chiefs. Yet, keep in mind that Ware’s 248 extra yards from scrimmage was accomplished on 161 more touches.

It pains me in a way to put Marcus Peters as the team’s runner-up because he finished the season top-two in the NFL in interceptions (6) and top-three in passes defended (20). However, Kelce was easily the best tight end in the NFL this season and without him, I’m not sure what this offense looks like.

Dallas Cowboys MVP: Ezekiel Elliott, RB

Runner-up: Dak Prescott, QB

I know some Ezekiel Elliott haters want me to elect a player on the Cowboys offensive line or the entire offensive line itself and say “any running back can do what Elliott did behind that line.” Yet, that’s not how this game works.

The one player on the Cowboys who made the single and biggest impact on their team this season was Elliott. He finished with the most rushing yards in the NFL (1,631) this season. His 1,994 yards from scrimmage were second-best in the NFL only behind Cardinals running back David Johnson. Keep in mind, Elliott put up these numbers in 15 games because the Cowboys rested most their starters in Week 17.

No, Alfred Morris couldn’t have done what Elliott did if he was the starter behind the Cowboys offensive line. On Morris’ 69 carries in 2016, he only averaged 3.5 yards per carry and never had a run longer than 17 yards. Elliott on the other hand averaged 5.1 yards per carry and had 14 runs of 20+ yards.

Don’t be a hater. It’s as simple as using your eyes and admitting to yourself Elliott is a special player who landed in a great situation. You don’t have to say it out loud if you truly dislike the Cowboys and/or Elliott. Just accept it in your heart. You’ll feel better, I promise.

New England Patriots MVP: Tom Brady, QB

Runner-up: LeGarrette Blount, RB

The Patriots were without Tom Brady for the first four games of the season and he’s 39 years old. There had to some drop off right? Unfortunately for the rest of the NFL, there wasn’t.

Brady set an NFL record for the best touchdown to interception ratio as he finished with 28 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. His completion percentage (67.4) and QB rating (112.2) were the second-best of his historic career while his 89.0 QBR was the best of his career. It’s amazing to think Brady did all of this without his best and most dangerous weapon, Rob Gronkowski, for six games.

Behind Brady this season, the Patriots scored 30+ points in seven out of his 12 starts. In all seven of those games Brady managed to throw three or more touchdown passes.

Brady and the Patriots have a bye week for the first round of the playoffs. In the Divisional Round they will either be facing Dolphins starter Matt Moore, Brock Osweiler/Tom Savage for the Texans, or Connor Cook/Matt McGloin for the Raiders. So it appears Brady and the Patriots will have two bye weeks this year—not that they even needed it.

This article originally appeared on