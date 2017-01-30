NFL Free Agency: 5 replacements for Carson Palmer in 2017

If Carson Palmer decides to retire, and sticks to it, here are five options to be the Arizona Cardinals’ starting quarterback next season.

After reaching the NFC Championship Game last year, the Arizona Cardinals fell off big time in 2016. A 7-8-1 record left them out of the playoffs, despite many of the same key players in place from the previous season. the poster boy for that drop-off was quarterback Carson Palmer, with nine fewer touchdown passes, three more interceptions and 1.6 fewer yards per pass attempt compared to 2015.

Speculation about Palmer’s future came before the regular season even ended, and he remains noncommittal about whether or not he’ll play. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald may choose follow Palmer into retirement, so the Cardinals are reportedly hoping to get an answer by mid-February as the shape their offseason plan.

The Cardinals may turn to the draft this spring for a quarterback of the future, but otherwise expectations stand to remain high next season with or without Palmer. With that immediate need in mind, and with the assumption Palmer retires, here are five options to become Arizona’s new starting quarterback next season.

5. Kirk Cousins

The Redskins have options to keep Cousins, via a long-term deal or the franchise tag for a second straight year. The organization’s top decision makers have said all the right things to this point, as has Cousins, but there’s a possibility Cousins is available on the free agent market come March.

Rumors have tied the San Francisco 49ers and eventual new head coach Kyle Shanahan to Cousins, due to their past experience together in Washington. But if the Cardinals find themselves in the market for a quarterback, with the extra cap room provided by Palmer calling it quits, a run at Cousins shouldn’t be ruled out.

4. Mike Glennon

Glennon started 13 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie in 2013, with five more starts in six appearances in 2014. But the arrival of Jameis Winston as the No. 1 overall pick in 2015 has obviously limited his opportunities over the last two seasons (11 pass attempts), while bringing trade rumors, and Glennon is finally going to hit free agency in March.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has suggested Glennon could fetch $13-$15 million per year in his next contract. He should wind up being one of the top free agent quarterbacks this offseason, pending some bigger, more proven names being available, and the scarcity of good options at the position is sure to drive up Glennon’s market value.

Glennon clearly looks like a backup quarterback and no better than a fringe starter, with a career completion rate of 59.4 percent, a career passer rating of 84.6 and 6.5 yards per attempt over 21 games played. But he is still just 27 years old, and among teams that could be in the market for a starting quarterback in free agency Arizona may have the best situation.

3. Jay Cutler

Coming off a season-ending right shoulder injury, and with a contract the Chicago Bears can easily move on from now, Cutler will surely be cut early this offseason. Based on talent alone he would arguably be the best quarterback available, but the questions with Cutler obviously go beyond his physical skills and into his overall mentality or ability to lead.

Cardinals’ head coach Bruce Arians likes strong-armed quarterbacks that fit his favoritism for downfield passing, and Cutler at least fits that bill. Of course being very mistake-prone through most of his career diminishes Cutler in the bigger picture, but the right situation could allow him to resurrect his career as he enters his mid 30’s.

There’s an easy parallel between where Palmer was in his career when he landed with the Cardinals, and where Cutler is now as he is slated to seek his third NFL team. The Cardinals could go back to that particular quarterback well this offseason, and Cutler’s agent will not be in a position to make great financial demands.

2. Tyrod Taylor

New Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott has not committed one way or the other on Taylor’s future with the team. But with a $15.5 million option bonus due this offseason, and significant guaranteed money on the table if it’s picked up, moving on seems likely as soon as possible.

A poorly structured contract by Buffalo should not be taken out on Taylor if he becomes available. Over 29 starts for the Bills over the last two seasons, he has a 94.2 passer rating and a 62.6 percent completion rate while averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. Those at fairly middle of the road numbers, to be honest, but it’s worth noting Taylor had wide receiver Sammy Watkins for just eight games this season with an expected drop in his peripheral numbers.

Taylor’s pocket presence clearly needs improvement, with a league-high 42 sacks taken this season and average of 39 sacks taken over his two seasons as a starter. But the dimension he adds as a runner (over 1,000 combined rushing yards over the last two seasons) should not be overlooked, and his arm strength looks like a fit for Arians’ aforementioned offensive philosophy.

If the situation dictates it, the Cardinals should have some interest in Taylor this offseason. There’s a case for him to be No. 1 on this list, but I wasn’t quite willing to go that far.

1. Tony Romo

If Palmer chooses to retire, and does so on the timeline the Cardinals apparently want, Romo might be the one available quarterback that could be acquired to convince Fitzgerald to come back next season. Assuming the Cowboys make the expected and seemingly obvious move to part ways with Romo, of course.

The Cowboys would probably prefer to get something in a trade for Romo, due in part to salary cap implications. But if he asks for an outright release, Jerry Jones would surely honor that wish to be free to pick a new team.

The Denver Broncos have been reported to be Romo’s preferred new team, but they may only be interested in him as a free agent. Any possible level of interest from the Cardinals in Romo is obviously to be determined, pending Palmer’s decision about his future, so their plan via a trade or free agency as a mode of pursuit is unknown too.

Arizona should be an appealing spot for Romo, if it’s in the cards. The interest should be mutual, in order to put the playoff train back on the tracks quickly if Palmer calls it a career.

