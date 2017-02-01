New England Patriots Respond to Criticism from Keyshawn Johnson

Recently, former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson called out the wide receiver corps for the New England Patriots. How did they respond?

The New England Patriots had a great 2016 season, but there will always be critics no matter how good a team or player is. Recently, former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson criticized the wide receiver corps of the Patriots.

Here’s what Johnson had to say about the wide receivers for the Patriots on 92.9 in Atlanta.

“When you see guys that fail and play for other teams at the receiver position, they can go to New England and excel and everybody goes, “Oh my God, Oh my God, these receivers are top of the game.’ Well, they couldn’t excel with other teams because of the system,” Johnson said. “If they were on other teams right now, they probably wouldn’t be on the 53-man roster.”

This is certainly a bold statement made by Johnson, but it’s not the first time wide receivers of the Patriots have been criticized. Due to the excellent system of the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady, some receivers have played much better in New England than they have elsewhere. Despite the criticism, Julian Edelman just goes out on the field and produces.

“I’m not worried about what people are saying, I’m worried about what people are doing,” Edelman said to Mike Girardi of CSNNE.com. “Week in and week out, we ignore noise and just try to hunker down on preparation and on going out and trying to play our best games on Sundays.”

Edelman is the No.1 wide receiver on the Patriots but doesn’t get much credit. Despite having a great season again in 2016, Edelman doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Safety Duron Harmon came out and defended his wide receivers.

“Whether he thinks our receivers wouldn’t crack a 53 or not, I’m taking my receivers over a lot of receivers because they come up and make big plays in big moments each and every week,” Harmon said to Girardi, adding: “They study. They prepare. I love our receivers. I love competing against them. They help me get better. So whatever as far as what Keyshawn has to say, he has his opinion but I know what I see.”

While the Patriots might not have the best wide receiver corps in the NFL, they certainly have an effective one. Even without Rob Gronkowski for most of the season, the Patriots’ passing offense hasn’t missed a beat. A lot of credit has to go to the wide receivers for that.

