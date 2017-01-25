Miami Dolphins talk with three players, schedule more on Tuesday at Senior Bowl

It’s draft season for the Miami Dolphins. All scouts have their full attention on Seniors eligible for the NFL draft at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Al.

My favorite time of the year is the NFL draft and everything leading up to it. One of those things includes the Reese’s Senior Bowl which is taking place this week.

The Senior Bowl, if you’re not familiar, gives NFL scouts one of their best opportunities to see some of the best talent the collegiate ranks have to offer. The only catch is only Seniors are allowed. All those superstar Juniors or redshirt Sophomores won’t hit the field for scouts until the combine in late February or their Pro Days in March and April.

Teams are talking to players all week throughout the Senior Bowl. They’re allowed formal, planned interviews and have the informal ones as well whether they occur at the stadium or in teh hotels.

Miami was spotted speaking to three players Tuesday night. Those players are:

North Carolina wide receiver Ryan Switzer

Auburn safety Rudy Ford

Simon Fraser linebacker Jordan Herman

The Dolphins also scheduled interviews with these Senior Bowl prospects:

Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram

Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone

Miami guard Danny Isidora

LSU center Ethan Pocic

Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel

These interviews could be anywhere from coincidences to legitimate interest to smokescreens. That’s the beauty of draft season.

Practice for the Senior Bowl resumes today starts at 12:15pm for the North team and 3pm for the South team.

