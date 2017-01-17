Future trolls Russell Wilson, sends Falcons jerseys to son after playoff loss

After the Atlanta Falcons won their NFC divisional game, fan and rapper Future trolled the losing quarterback — and his baby’s stepdad, Russell Wilson.

In the world of entertainment and sports, there can sometimes be feuds that are even better than the games, movies or albums themselves. One budding rivalry seems to be between rapper Future and the new man in the life of his baby mama — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Saturday, the Atlanta native was on the sidelines to watch his beloved Falcons as they took on Wilson and his teammates. When it was all said and done, the Dirty Birds came out with the 36-20 win and advanced to take on Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game.

So how did Future celebrate the win and do an extreme job of trolling at the same time? Well, according to HollywoodLife he made a special delivery to the home of Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara — who happens to have one child with Future and another on the way with Wilson:

“Future loves his Falcons and was so impressed with Matt Ryan’s performance that immediately after the game he sent several child size Ryan jerseys to Ciara and Russell’s for his son to wear. He doesn’t think it’s being petty. He plans on bringing Future Jr. to the next playoff game and wants his son to support the Falcons and be part of the winning squad with a phenomenal quarterback as they make a run for the Super Bowl.”

It may only be the middle of January, but I think we may have an early favorite for troll job of the year. Future can say whatever he wants, but this was clearly sent as a message to Wilson – someone he has taken shots at for the past few years and said he didn’t want around his son.

Future and other fans of the Falcons will get a chance to see if their team can make it to the second Super Bowl in franchise history when they host the Packers this Sunday at 3 PM. It will be the final game inside the Georgia Dome for the team, as they will move next door to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2017.

