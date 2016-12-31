Friday’s Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Ten suspended Minnesota football players will not face charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault near campus, prosecutors announced after taking a second look at the case.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman had previously declined to charge the players in connection with the September incident that triggered suspensions, possible expulsions, talk of a bowl game boycott and questions of whether head coach Tracy Claeys should continue with the Gopher football program. But the school’s own investigation unearthed the troubling details of the female victim’s sexual assault by 10 to 20 men on the team after their season-opening victory.

After reviewing that report, Freeman stood by his November decision, saying the school’s investigation didn’t add sufficient evidence to warrant criminal charges.

PRO BASKETBALL

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has raised $45,201 for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire by auctioning off two pairs of sneakers.

The Warriors said the shoes Curry wore against the New York Knicks on Dec. 15 were auctioned off to an anonymous bidder for $30,101. The ”Oakland Strong” shoes feature the words ”OAKLAND” down the side of the left shoe and ”STRONG” down the side of the right shoe in Golden State’s yellow and blue colors.

The pregame ”Ghost Ship” shoes that feature the words ”GHOST SHIP” in graffiti-style script down the side of each shoe went to an anonymous bidder for $15,100.

Both have the initials of all 36 victims printed on them.

Curry had posted on Twitter to advertise the eBay auction.

The fire broke out Dec. 2 during a party at the Ghost Ship warehouse.

HOCKEY

TORONTO (AP) – NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the league lacks a compelling reason to have its players compete in the next Winter Olympics in South Korea.

He declined to speculate on what it might take to convince a majority of the NHL’s board of governors to sway their opinions.

In saying the league is still ”searching for that reason,” Daly adds a final decision on participating in the 2018 Games has not been made. He says the NHL is still waiting on the International Ice Hockey Federation to present its case while also responding to concerns the league has raised over travel and insurance costs.

Daly says the league is devising two separate schedules for the 2017-18 season, one of which would feature an Olympic break.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Bryan Bickell says he doesn’t want to let multiple sclerosis end his hockey career.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward said during the first intermission of a game against the Chicago Blackhawks that ”my mindset is to get back on the ice, and I think I can do that.”

The Hurricanes announced Bickell’s diagnosis last month, and he’s been on injured reserve since Nov. 11.

He says his treatment includes a round of medication once a month, which he began taking ”a couple of weeks ago.”

The matchup held special significance for Bickell, who helped the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups before he was traded to Carolina over the summer. The 30-year-old had one goal in seven games with the Hurricanes but hasn’t played since Oct. 30.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Butler’s basketball team endured some terrifying moments Thursday night after their plane lost cabin pressure during a flight home from New York and made a rapid descent for an unscheduled landing in Pittsburgh, Bulldogs coach Chris Holtmann said.

The charter plane was flying from LaGuardia Airport to Indianapolis after Thursday’s 76-73 loss to St. John’s when its lights went out about 25 minutes into the flight, Holtmann told ESPN.

He says the plane became ”really cold,” oxygen masks dropped down and a flight attendant told the team and staff members to put them on.

Holtmann said the plane rapidly went from 35,000 feet to 10,000 feet. During that descent, panicked players were yelling in the back of the plane and staff members were texting their wives, worried they might not see them again.

PRO FOOTBALL

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – Suspended Oakland Raiders pass rusher Aldon Smith will not be reinstated by the NFL this season.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league has deferred a decision on Smith’s petition for reinstatement and will begin consideration in March. Pro Football Talk first reported the decision by the league.

Smith had been suspended in November 2015 for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse. He was eligible to be reinstated on Nov. 17, 2016, and met with commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this month to make his case to return. But the league has decided to wait instead.