Franchise Building Blocks: Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have a lot of talent on their roster and should have a bright future despite this past year’s problems.

It’s hard to look at the Minnesota Vikings roster and figure out how they missed the playoffs. Then you look at the injury report and that paints a picture of a team decimated by injury. However, they should feel good about getting back into contention next year.

The majority of the talent on this roster is on the defensive side of the ball. They have franchise building blocks on all levels with the secondary featuring the most. Xavier Rhodes, Harrison Smith and Trae Waynes make up one of the more talented secondaries in the league.

Minnesota’s defensive line features top-end edge rushers in Everson Griffin and Danielle Hunter. Linval Joseph is an elite run stuffer which makes him an important piece to the puzzle. Sharrif Floyd has the talent to be a difference maker but is going through some injury problems.

The linebacker corps is led by Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks. Both are extremely athletic and are asked to fill multiple roles.

Offensively, the Vikings have a decision to make at the quarterback position. Sam Bradford played very well in his first season with the team, but Teddy Bridgewater could reclaim the starting job when healthy.

This is a good problem to have as Minnesota has two starting caliber quarterbacks where plenty of franchises have none.

The wide receiver position is in solid hands with Stefon Diggs as the leader. He’s the big-play threat who has taken strides towards stardom. Adam Thielen proved to be a useful player and someone capable of being one of the better No. 3 options in the league.

Laquon Treadwell is the sleeper as someone who didn’t produce as a rookie but features the talent to be a No. 1 target. Minnesota will be expecting a lot more from him as early as next year. The tight end position is also solid with Kyle Rudolph proving to be a reliable target.

Minnesota’s biggest question mark on the roster is the offensive line. Every member of this unit struggled this past year making it hard to pinpoint a franchise building block in the group.

The issues along the offensive line negatively impacted the running game including Adrian Peterson. Minnesota has a decision to make regarding Peterson who’s coming off a major injury and due to make a lot of money.

