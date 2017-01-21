Forrest Lamp, OT, WKU: 2017 NFL Draft prospect on the rise

Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp put himself on the map with a great performance against Alabama, and is now a prospect on the rise…

In a draft with plenty of question marks along the offensive line, Forrest Lamp provides a breath of fresh air. The 2017 NFL Draft class has plenty of depth and positions of strength, but the offensive line doesn’t appear to be one such area.

Lamp is a senior out of Western Kentucky who checks in at 6-4, 300 pounds. He was a favorite of Pro Football Focus as a junior in 2015, and continued his rock solid play as a senior in 2016. In all, Lamp started 51 games for Western Kentucky, culminating in an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

As a prospect, many project Lamp inside to guard at the next level. His lack of great height and length are primary reasons for that, though it didn’t affect his play while at Western Kentucky, even against the best competition he faced…

In his junior season, Lamp did not allow a sack while quarterback Brandon Doughty enjoyed one of the best seasons of anyone at his position in college football. This is a steady pass protector who also excels in the run game and appears made for the NFL.

I remember scouting Cody Whitehair, a top offensive line prospect out of Kansas State who wound up as a starting center for the Chicago Bears this past season. Whitehair, like Lamp, played tackle in college but projected better to the interior at the next level due to his body frame and arm length. It wasn’t a knock against Whitehair, and it’s not a negative for Lamp either.

Lamp’s ability to be dominant as an offensive tackle in college, especially when you watch that Alabama tape, gives me confidence that, if needed, he could start at tackle at the next level. However, we saw successful transitions for players like Whitehair as well as former Notre Dame stud Zack Martin, who has developed into a top tier right guard in the NFL.

Lamp is just so technically sound, and one thing I remember saying about Whitehair last year was that he looked like a professional playing with college kids. That’s sort of the impression I get from Lamp. There is nothing overly flashy about his game, but he is well-coached in every area as a blocker, and is naturally gifted with good feet. He uses excellent hand placement and does a good job of playing in space when asked to.

He’s not flat footed when facing a variety of pass rushers. He doesn’t let himself guess where his opponent will go, but slides his feet fell and has a strong anchor. His consistency and reliability while at Western Kentucky are traits that I believe will translate to the next level, regardless of position. Here’s what NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah said about Lamp recently:

This is one of the more technically sound linemen you’ll see at the college level. He is quick out of his stance and he bends really well. He keeps his hands in tight and consistently stays on balance. He is always very patient and doesn’t overextend. In the run game, he runs his feet on contact and generates movement at the point of attack.

Lamp won’t be the most thrilling first round pick for a team, but he will be about as ‘sure’ of a sure thing as you can find. He’s proven he can be productive and play at an elite level for a long period of time. He already looks ready to start in the NFL without any major tweaks to his game, and I believe he could easily make a position switch upon being drafted.

This is a phenomenal offensive line prospect who won’t get the headlines on draft night, but he’ll be a major asset to whatever team drafts him from the time he steps foot at their facility.

This article originally appeared on