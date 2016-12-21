Dallas Cowboys: Three Key Takeaways from Week Fifteen

As the Dallas Cowboys come off a huge win in Week Fifteen over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, here are three of my three key takeaways from Sunday night.

The team has responded well to a tough loss that had the national media in a frenzy. The players blocked out the noise and got the job done over the weekend.

The Buccaneers were fired up and are a solid wild-card playoff team so the level of competition was expected to be high on Sunday.

However, it was the Cowboys that delivered the biggest statement of the night.

It appears Dallas can now beat teams with their well coached defensive unit and their high powered offense which should cause some trouble for the teams left on the schedule.

The play of Cowboys linebacker David Irving in the fourth quarter of this game was astonishing as the team may have finally found a clutch pass rusher in this young defensive unit.

Another impressive player who immediately stood out was obviously the Cowboys starting quarterback, Rayne Dakota Prescott.

Speaking of Dak, here are my three key takeaways from the Cowboys big victory over the Bucs…

#1 – Dak Prescott’s performance

32 for 36, an pass completion percentage of 88.9 percent, 279 yards in the air, and a rushing touchdown.

These are rookie quarterback Dak Prescott’s numbers from the Tampa Bay game and they are simply astonishing.

Prescott recorded the second highest completion percentage in the history of the NFL for a quarterback who has thrown for over 30 passes in a single game.

And only sits behind Oakland Raiders’ legendary quarterback Rich Gannon.

What Prescott has managed to do in his limited time in this league is just unheard of, especially with a team where the lights are so bright.

He has accomplished things that veteran quarterback Tony Romo still has yet to achieve, and this is only his first season.

In terms of Prescott’s success with the Cowboys it is not surprising considering how much this offense has evolved over the course of this season.

This team is a run first football team now and Prescott can be an incredibly potent and efficient player in this offensive system.

#2 – Ezekiel Elliott gaining momentum

Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a fantastic season so far and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could not do anything to halt his production.

It was assumed that Zeke would have a big day against the Buccaneers but 159 rushing yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry, a touchdown, all on 23 carries was something special.

You could tell Elliott was going have a big game the minute he scored a touchdown and jumped into the Salvation Army donation bucket.

It really is tough to stop his momentum going down the field and that is one of the things that makes him so dominant.

He will need two monster games in the next two weeks to break NFL legend Eric Dickerson’s record but there might be a bigger event taking a place.

Elliott is looking to be gaining steam prior to the Cowboys playoff run and that should be a scary premonition for playoff teams.

As it gets colder teams will look to run the ball with more frequency and efficiency and there is not team in the NFL in a better position to do that then the Dallas Cowboys.

#3 – Defense playing lights out football

This Dallas defense really has something going late in the season.

I cannot think of a time in the last time years were the Dallas defense has been this effective.

I mean is it the fact that these players are finally mastering Rod Marinelli’s defensive scheme?

Is it the defensive players finally getting into mid-season form?

There are multiple answers to why this defense is so effective right now and a lot of it comes from situational awareness.

These Cowboy defenders are making clutch plays when their offense needs them the most.

New defensive leaders have emerged in rookie cornerback Anthony Brown and pass rusher David Irving have made clutch plays all season long.

If this performance continues it will be hard to find a way to beat the Cowboys.

If the Cowboys defense can continue to make plays and find turnovers this team will be hard to stop in January.

