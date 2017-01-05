Cowboys DE Randy Gregory suspended for the third time this season

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended again.

Gregory played the last two games of the regular season after missing the first 14 while serving two separate suspensions for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, and now he’s been pulled back off the field for at least another year.

Gregory was the 60th overall pick in the 2015 draft but was expected to go higher before a positive drug test at the combine sent his stock falling. He played in 12 games as a rookie but didn’t record his first sack until last Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys have a bye in this weekend’s first round of the playoffs and will return to action next weekend against the winner of Sunday’s New York Giants-Green Bay Packers game.