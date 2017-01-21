Colts Could Go In-House and Promote Jimmy Raye III as General Manager

With Ryan Grigson being relieved of his duties, one replacement option for the Indianapolis Colts could be to promote current Vice President of Football Operations Jimmy Raye III to the team’s vacant general manager position:

If the #Colts go in-house, they have a strong candidate in Jimmy Raye III. Interviewed for #49ers job. Pagano & his coaches swear by him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2017

The 48 year old Colts executive has spent the past four seasons in his current position with the Colts and recently interviewed for the San Francisco 49ers open general manager position.

While Raye was eventually eliminated from the 49ers interview process, he’s reportedly highly regarded in league circles for his ability as a football operations executive:

Surprised Colts Jimmy Raye didn't get a better shot at SF GM gig. Impressive background and he's highly regarded around the league. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 21, 2017

Me too… Vastly underrated evaluator and team builder. Raye played a key role in building strong rosters in SD. He's ready for a bigger gig https://t.co/tv5BxQWrKV — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) January 21, 2017

Obviously, former legendary franchise quarterback Peyton Manning remains a pipe dream for Colts fans to become their new general manager–given Irsay’s recent failed recruitment attempts.

Manning rejoining the franchise is something that still can’t be completely overruled at this time, because if team owner Jim Irsay had interest in the past, he’ll likely have interest again–until a final resolution is reached.

That being said, even if Raye was promoted to interim general manager in the immediate future–he seems at least qualified for the Colts vacant football operations lead.

Raye formerly served as a San Diego Chargers Scout (1996-99), Director of College Scouting (2000-07), and later their Director of Player Personnel (2008-12) before joining the Colts as their Vice President of Football Operations in 2013.

Nevertheless, one question would be just how much input Raye had on failed football decisions such as the drafting of Bjoern Werner (2013), the Trent Richardson trade (2014), etc.–or whether that was more ultimately Grigson’s call.

Still, the fact that Raye remains highly regarded shows that he could be a strong candidate to become the Colts next general manager.

Raye was in San Diego when the likes of future Hall of Fame caliber players such as LaDainian Tomlinson and Philip Rivers were selected, while another potential Canton-bound player, Antonio Gates, was discovered. Not to mention, he was there when other star players such as Shawne Merriman and Darrel Sproles were uncovered among others.

If nothing else, it would be surprising if Raye’s not at least interviewed for the Colts vacant general manager position among other potential candidates.

This article originally appeared on