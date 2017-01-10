Ben Roethlisberger is out of walking boot, expects to be ready for Chiefs

Steelers fans had reason to be concerned after a dominant 30-12 win over the Miami Dolphins last weekend when news emerged that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was using a walking boot following an injury late in the game. Coach Mike Tomlin controversially kept his starters in the game during the fourth quarter despite having a huge lead, and Roethlisberger hurt his ankle with less than five minutes remaining.

Fortunately for the Steelers, the boot was merely a precaution. Big Ben was out of the boot by Monday, and he said that he expects to be ready for the divisional round game against the Chiefs on Sunday.

 

Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he felt “sick” when he saw Roethlisberger had been hurt.

“When I saw that, I felt sick to my stomach. He seems to be doing pretty well right now. The field was pretty bad yesterday. I’m sure we’ll see Ben on Sunday. I’m not worried about not having him.”

110916-kelvin-benjamin

33

gallery: One photo to sum up every NFL team's 2016 season