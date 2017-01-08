2017 NFL Free Agency: 5 Big Names Tennessee Titans Could Target

When 2017 NFL free agency gets under way, you better believe the Tennessee Titans will be looking at big names to add to their roster.

It was an up-and-down 2016 campaign for the Tennessee Titans, who came up just short of an AFC South title. Although they failed to capitalize down the stretch following the loss of star quarterback Marcus Mariota, there’s a lot to like about this team moving forward.

The offense has some exceptional building blocks at quarterback, running back and on the offensive line. The defense also offers some serious talent, which could put this team in position to make the playoffs next season for the first time since 2008.

One way they can get over the hump in 2017 is by making some noise during free agency. The Titans expected to have around $70 million in cap space to work with. That gives them more than enough spending power to make some significant improves at positions of need.

When free agency does begin, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Tennessee take aim at a few big names. They need some difference makers in 2017 if the playoffs are in their game plan. With that in mind, let’s look at five big-name players the Titans could target during 2017 NFL free agency.

5. Jack Doyle, TE – Indianapolis Colts

2016 Stats: 59 catches, 584 receiving yards, 5 TDs

Heading into 2017, the Colts need to get younger at tight end. Delanie Walker is still a playmaker, but only has so much gas left in the tank at 32. Anthony Fasano is also 32, and is headed for free agency this offseason. Behind them are the likes of Phillip Supernaw and Jace Amaro. I don’t know about you, but that sounds like a situation in need of adjustment.

Now I’ll admit Jack Doyle isn’t the biggest of names. However, the 2017 free agency class is looking a bit bare when it comes to young, high-upside tight ends. The Titans saw how much damage Doyle can do this past season—if you can’t beat them, sign them, right?

The former undrafted free agent enjoyed a breakout year in 2016, quietly emerging as the Colts’ go-to option at tight end. With Dwayne Allen constantly battling injuries, the Western Kentucky product was able to assert himself as a reliable target for Andrew Luck. I’m guessing he could have similar success catching passes from Mariota.

More than anything, Tennessee needs to give its young quarterback more dependable weapons in 2017. Walker is a big play waiting to happen, but Doyle can be the consistent safety valve every NFL signal caller desires.

4. Stephon Gilmore, CB – Buffalo Bills

2016 Stats: 48 tackles, 12 passes defended, 5 INTs

One of the Titans’ big weaknesses this season lived at the cornerback position. By season’s end, they were relying on players like LeShaun Sims and Antwon Blake to handle significant snaps. Heading into 2017, the Tennessee defense needs to improve its situation on the outside. Yes, I’m talking about adding some quality cornerbacks capable of giving opposing offenses something to worry about—not getting them excited about the matchup.

Adding Stephon Gilmore would absolutely do the job. While he hasn’t quite lived up to the billing as an elite cornerback, there’s no denying he’s better than anything the Titans currently have available. Signing him via free agency would be a costly endeavor, but it’s not like Tennessee doesn’t have the cap space to make it happen.

Obviously it also depends on whether or not the Buffalo Bills re-sign him. However, with all of the changes currently going on in upstate New York, I wouldn’t be surprised if Gilmore wanted a chance of scenery in 2017. No matter the cost, the Titans need a serious upgrade at cornerback. Gilmore would provide that, and help get this Tennessee team over the hump and into the playoffs.

3. Terrelle Pryor, WR – Cleveland Browns

2016 Stats: 77 catches, 1,007 receiving yards, 4 TDs

Throughout the 2016 campaign, Mariota was forced to work with Rishard Matthews, Tajae Sharpe and Kendall Wright as his top three receivers. That’s an uninspiring bunch, if you ask me.

Moving forward, the Titans must find a way to upgrade his arsenal. Especially coming off a broken fibula, Mariota will need quality options to throw to as he regains confidence in his ability to scramble. That means adding some more talent out wide this offseason.

Luckily for Tennessee, there are a number of proven playmakers scheduled to hit the open market in March. While some of them may re-sign, I believe Terrelle Pryor would be a serious consideration for the Titans if the Cleveland Browns fail to get him back under contract.

Realistically, Pryor is still somewhat of an unknown. We all know he’s a tremendous athlete, but he only has one year of serious production at wide receiver under his belt. He was also the No. 1 receiver for the Browns–one of the worst NFL teams in recent memory. Most backups for other teams could have looked like stars in Cleveland this year.

Can Pryor be a true No. 1 receiver elsewhere in this league? No one knows for sure. But if the Titans got him for a reasonable price, I’d love to find out.

2. Prince Amukumara, CB – Jacksonville Jaguars

2016 Stats: 49 tackles, 6 passes defended

Last offseason, Prince Amukamara signed a one-year “prove it” deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. While he was solid in 2016, I don’t necessarily think he shined enough to earn another go-around in Jacksonville. So when he hits the open market, there should be several interested parties pondering how he fits. One of those teams should definitely be the Titans, especially if signing Gilmore thing doesn’t pan out.

Despite his solid-yet-unspectacular 2016 campaign, Amukamara is a quality starting cornerback. He doesn’t do a great job of creating turnovers, but is aggressive against the run and a reliable presence in pass coverage. Signing him wouldn’t necessarily be a solve-all at cornerback for the Titans, but he’d be a welcomed addition to the NFL’s 30th-ranked pass defense.

Realistically, he was a starter for the Jaguars fifth-ranked pass defense. Throughout the year, he formed an exceptional one-two punch with rookie Jalen Ramsey, allowing Jacksonville to at least keep opposing passing games at bay.

If the Titans can get him near the $5.5 million he signed for last offseason, they’d be getting a bargain. While I foresee his price tag increasing a bit in 2017, it still shouldn’t be enough to sway Tennessee from making a significant upgrade to one of their roster’s most glaring weaknesses.

1. Alshon Jeffery, WR – Chicago Bears

2016 Stats: 52 catches, 821 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Signing Pryor to solve their issues at wide receiver would be a huge gamble. If the Titans want a safer option, though, they shouldn’t look any further than Alshon Jeffery. Easily the top pass catcher with an expiring contract, Jeffery has all of the tools to be Tennessee’s star in the passing game. What it’ll come down to with him is whether or not the Chicago Bears opt to re-sign him—he did allude to being interested in a return at season’s end (via NFL.com).

There will be some concerns lingering around Jeffery this offseason, though. When Brandon Marshall was still in town, the former South Carolina sensation shined extremely bright. Since Marshall’s departure, Jeffery has struggled to assume the No. 1 role in the Chicago offense. In the last two years, he’s seen significant declines in production and effectiveness.

To make matters worse, Jeffery was handed a four-game suspension in 2016. It was a low point during an already ugly contract year, but it could be a blessing in disguise for potential buyers. Coming off a down year during which he managed only two trips to the end zone, Jeffery may be forced to take less money than he would have a year or two ago.

The Titans have plenty of cap space to work with this offseason. If a change of scenery is all it takes to return Jeffery to his elite status, he’d be well worth the investment. I can assure you Mariota would be smiling from ear to ear if Tennessee got him under contract.

