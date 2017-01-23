2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Erik Magnuson, Michigan

In the 2017 NFL Draft, there isn’t a dominant offensive tackle. Some left tackles will translate to the right side and others will move inside. However, there’s a right tackle at Michigan who could be a starting right tackle for years to come.

Being from San Diego, California, Erik Magnuson was expected to sign with a team on the west coast. Especially with having offers from seven Pac-12 schools. He was a four-star recruit and was ranked as the 83rd best player in the country. Then Michigan showed interest and pretty much dominated his recruitment from there.

After playing in the 2012 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Magnuson signed with Michigan. During his four years at Michigan, he appeared in 45 games and started in 36 games. Out of those 36 starts, 23 straight came at right tackle. Despite not getting in the college football playoff or not winning a Big Ten Championship, Magnuson did receive the honor of being first team All-Big Ten Conference in 2016.

Strengths

Good laterally. Love his form in pass protection.

Wide base and rarely is flat footed.

Terrific slide step and hand placement in a variety of pass pro plays.

Always looks for someone to hit. Finds ways to stay with the edge rusher, no matter how deep/wide they get off the edge.

Hook blocks well and does a great job pulling to the outside.

Weaknesses

Run blocks well but at times, he stops his feet and gets turned.

Tends to lash on and stops moving. Almost like a snowflake.

Stepping inside is something that needs to be improved.

He allows a lot of inside leverage and pressure inside. Gave up three quarterback pressure in one game by defender going inside.

Overall Summary

Erik Magnuson is a consistent pass blocker who earned first team All-Big Ten Conference in 2016. Appeared in 45 games with 36 starts. 23 straight starts at right tackle. Came into his own as a senior. Has shown experience inside with 7 career starts as a guard. In run blocking situations, tends to follow the motto “drive for five”. He needs to improve on his step inside and needs to stay on his blocks when going laterally.

With all the talent at the offensive tackle position for the mid-rounds, Magnuson will get highly talked about. He gets more than a passing grade for me and I could see him being a fit for a team like the New York Giants, New York Jets or Los Angeles Rams in the 4th round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

