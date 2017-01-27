2017 NFL Draft: Miami David Njoku Scouting Report

Miami’s David Njoku is a fast rising prospect who has a chance to be one of the more explosive offensive players in the 2017 NFL Draft class.

David Njoku features a rare combination of size and speed. His physical traits make him a natural mismatch problem for the defense. There just aren’t many individuals who can match Njoku’s length and overall athleticism.

Njoku has a long frame with extremely long arms. This length allows him to high point the football and win in contested situations. His aggressiveness as a player ensures that Njoku is able to maximize his physical traits.

He is highly effective working down the field thanks to his size and speed. Njoku is able to outpace defenders as he attacks the seam. His body control and awareness helps him adjust to the football and get in proper position.

Njoku isn’t just a deep threat, as he also does a good job working the underneath routes and across the middle. His fluid movements allow him to run clean routes and create separation. He also has the ability to take a short pass and turn it into a big gain.

As a blocker, Njoku fights to gain inside hand placement and knows how to use angles. He does a good job extending his arms and sealing the defender from the play. Njoku needs to get stronger, but is a willing blocker who keeps his legs moving after contact.

This is a prospect who will continue to get a lot of attention as the draft approaches. He’s such a dynamic playmaker that it’s hard to see him fall out of the top part of the 1st round. Njoku is easily one of the more dangerous offensive weapons available in this draft.

The fact he’s a willing blocker only increase his value and makes him a more complete player.

Current Draft Range: Mid 1st Round

