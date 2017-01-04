Watch Nick Young celebrate a 3-pointer in a very racy way

Nick Young is in the midst of a bounce-back season, hitting a career-high 44 percent of his 3-pointers entering the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

But if you think he’s gotten more serious on the court, shedding his Swaggy P alter-ego, the 31-year-old gave you an unmistakable reminder that he still can celebrate his 3-pointers like no other NBA player.

In the second quarter, Young knocked down a straightaway three, which seems quite innocent at first glance. Upon closer inspection you can see that Young began thrusting his hips almost immediately after letting go of the ball.

At least it went in this time, unlike his most memorable miss.