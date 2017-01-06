Watch Marco Belinelli nearly pull off the most creative buzzer-beater in NBA history

On Thursday night, the Charlotte Hornets were defeated by the Detroit Pistons by a score of 115-114.

The dramatic affair, which saw the Hornets erase a double-digit deficit to tie the score with only seconds remaining, ended in equally dramatic fashion as Hornets shooting guard Marco Belinelli attempted the impossible — throwing the ball off of a defender’s back, catching it, shooting it, and making it from 25-plus feet with only half-second remaining.

BOLD… but just a little late https://t.co/rVXZGaPZfd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 6, 2017

The shot was originally ruled no good, and after video review — was upheld.

If this went in AND counted, we have to consider it for the most creative buzzer-beater to win a game in NBA history. Instead: just a whole lot of woulda, coulda, shoulda…