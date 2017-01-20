Views from OKC: Westbrook is not an all-star starter

Welcome to Views from OKC, Thunderous Intentions’ daily roundup of the best OKC Thunder stories across the web.

“It’s late January and Westbrook (30.6, 10.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists per game) is still on pace to become the only player besides Oscar Robertson in his dream season of 1960-61 to average a triple-double. It’s more than that, though. Westbrook has willed the Thunder into a new era faster than anyone would have thought possible when Durant made the stunning decision to leave town just six months ago.”

I’m not afraid being so inflammatory because Kevin Garnett said it on TNT last night. It’s embarrassing that the league allowed the fan vote to be the tie-breaker in this situation. It’s embarrassing to the Thunder’s dumb Twitter account that they never could get any traction going FOR THE FIRST PERSON TO AVERAGE A TRIPLE-DOUBLE SINCE 1962.

“It’s a masterful piece of marketing that relies on the years-held beliefs of Westbrook fanatics — fans and media alike — that he was being held back by playing with other superstars. While he achieved plenty with Durant, Ibaka and Harden, he would never reach his full potential unless he was allowed his own team.”

This is something I’ve needed to get off my chest for awhile…I hate the “Now I do what I want” commercial. I loved it at first. But than I thought about. Is it ever okay for a player to do whatever he/she wants? The best teams thrive because they have both superstar players who listen to their coach. Russell Westbrook has to listen to Billy for the Thunder to reach peak success this season.

“Note: For obvious reasons, rookie-scale deals are not included here. It’s understood that Karl-Anthony Towns is a bargain at $6 million, as are Kristaps Porzingis at $4.3 million and Myles Turner at $2.5 million. This is a collection of the 30 best contracts in the league that were actually negotiated independent of the confines of rookie scale”

I read through this list with full knowledge that no Thunder players would show up. 11 of the players (if you include Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams) are on their rookie deals, 2 of them are vets on the last season of their contract; the other two are Westbrook and Enes Kanter. The fact there are no signs of the Thunder owning a “good” contract in the near future frightens me.

