Thaddeus Young Destroys Terrence Jones With a Dunk

Thaddeus Young threw down a monster dunk in the second quarter of the Indiana Pacers win over the New Orleans Hornets.

We are gathered here today to celebrate the life of Terrence Jones, a life cut short by the violent recklessness of Thaddeus Young.

Yes, Thaddeus had every right to dunk the ball like he did, but that didn’t mean he had to do it.

Poor Terrence Jones was helpless as his efforts to defend himself were in vain, only serving as a desperate last grasp to avoid embarrassment.

As soon as the act happened, many rushed to alert the authorities, but the incident had already been done. There was nothing anyone in Bankerslife Fieldhouse could do at that point. Authorities at the scene actually awarded Young with a foul shot, despite his crimes. He would make it to further throw salt in the wound.

Some were quick to write Jones’ obituary.

I updated Terrance Jones' Wikipedia page after getting ruined by Thad Young. RIP. pic.twitter.com/vNajjVqdkB — Jon R. LaFollette (@JonFilet) January 16, 2017

It didn’t even matter that there was photo evidence.

We witnessed another crime on Monday as well as the Pacers nearly lost this game despite dominating the Pelicans at times.

One hope the Pelicans can recover from this tragedy.

