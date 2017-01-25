Stephen Curry’s high school retires his jersey

As the Golden State Warriors continue their lengthy East Coast trip, the team traveled to Charlotte, N.C., where they will face the Hornets on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, with no game scheduled, Warriors star Stephen Curry visited the Charlotte-area high school he attended and graduated from, Charlotte Christian School, for a special ceremony — his own jersey retirement!

Congrats @StephenCurry30 on having your high school jersey retired 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/wYZNhXvDkI — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) January 25, 2017

If this recognition wasn’t enough, we also learned on Tuesday that Davidson College, his alma mater, has rebranded its student section in honor of Curry:

Davidson's new student section, "Section 30" in honor of Steph Curry, branded w/sponsors Muscle Milk & Under Armour pic.twitter.com/CyF3TUKD4A — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 24, 2017

If Steph keeps it up, he’ll have his jersey hanging next to Rick Barry’s in the Warriors’ rafters in no time.