Stephen Curry’s high school retires his jersey

Rob Perez

As the Golden State Warriors continue their lengthy East Coast trip, the team traveled to Charlotte, N.C., where they will face the Hornets on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, with no game scheduled, Warriors star Stephen Curry visited the Charlotte-area high school he attended and graduated from, Charlotte Christian School, for a special ceremony — his own jersey retirement!

If this recognition wasn’t enough, we also learned on Tuesday that Davidson College, his alma mater, has rebranded its student section in honor of Curry:

If Steph keeps it up, he’ll have his jersey hanging next to Rick Barry’s in the Warriors’ rafters in no time.

USATSI_9814274

5

gallery: Bad Warriors, Cavaliers losses show that each team has (at least) 2 big issues