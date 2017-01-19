Pistons notch blowout win over the Hawks, 118-95
The Detroit Pistons (20-24) started their three-game home stand strong, winning big against the red-hot Atlanta Hawks (24-18).
It all starts with defense.
Before the Detroit Pistons started heating up on the offensive end against the Atlanta Hawks, they set the tone by coming out engaged and disciplined defensively, holding the Hawks scoreless on its first five possessions. That effort carried over on offense, too. The Pistons played smart and unselfish basketball, and, thanks to some hot shooting from beyond the arc, led 42-18 at the end of the first quarter and 69-45 at the half–the team’s highest scoring first quarter and first half of the season.
Detroit cruised to victory in the second half, led by Reggie Jackson‘s 26 points and Marcus Morris‘s near triple-double of 14 points, ten rebounds and seven assists.
Paul Millsap led the Hawks with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Dennis Schroder and Kris Humphries both added 13 points.
The Pistons shot 49.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. The team’s hustle, focus and unselfishness bore dividends on the stat sheet, as Detroit outrebounded the Hawks by 28–per ESPN Stats & Info, the highest rebound differential in a game for the Pistons since 1990. The Pistons finished with 27 assists, just four shy of their season high, and all five starters scored at least 13 points.
It was an impressive win for the Pistons after a grueling West Coast road trip. They’ll try to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the Wizards at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Reggie Jackson
PG, Detroit Pistons
A-
Reggie Bullock
SG/SF, Detroit Pistons
B+
Marcus Morris
SF, Detroit Pistons
A
Tobias Harris
PF, Detroit Pistons
B+
Andre Drummond
C, Detroit Pistons
B+
Ish Smith
PG, Detroit Pistons
B
Darrun Hilliard
SG, Detroit Pistons
C
Stanley Johnson
SF, Detroit Pistons
B+
Aron Baynes
C, Detroit Pistons
B
Boban Marjanovic
C, Detroit Pistons
B
Henry Ellenson
PF/C, Detroit Pistons
B
Stan Van Gundy
Head Coach, Detroit Pistons
A