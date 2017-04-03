NBA reveals the date it will announce award-winners, including MVP

The NBA is changing how it’s handling the announcement of its major awards and will hold an awards show to reveal all of them at once for the very first time. The event will be nationally televised on TNT and will take place on June 26 at Basketball City at Pier 36 in Manhattan.

Be in the room where it happens. The season’s biggest debate ends in NYC. NBA Awards Show – Live on TNT June 26: https://t.co/sJzrYSrSLs pic.twitter.com/jPPlEYFgV9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2017

The league previously announced its award-winners via press release, one at a time at various points throughout the postseason. The change means that not only will the Finals have concluded before the show but the NBA Draft will have been completed as well.

The Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year will be announced during the show. The event will not be open to the public, as current and former players, executives and celebrities are expected to make up the audience.