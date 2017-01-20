NBA Player Power Rankings: MVP Candidates Continue To Clash

The 2016-17 NBA regular season has taken an intriguing turn. Who has taken the slight edge into the second half of the season in the race for MVP?

The 2016-17 NBA regular season has ranked amongst the most influential in NBA history. Superstars have changed allegiances, the 3-point infatuation has altered the trajectory of the Association, and rivalries are being born before our very eyes.

With an MVP race as tight as any in league history, the race for supremacy is one of incomparable intrigue.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the race for MVP took a fascinating turn when Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook squared off at Oracle Arena. It was a meeting between former friends and teammates who essentially admitted to having bad blood between them.

That was just one of the many games that has left its mark on the remarkable and convoluted race for NBA MVP.

The Top 9 players on the NBA Player Power Rankings are all legitimate MVP candidates who have a case to be made. Beyond those nine players, there are players who are solidifying their star status and pursing All-NBA and All-Star Game appearances.

The question is: who is the current frontrunner for MVP and which players are in line for All-NBA selections?

20. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

Position: Point Guard

Age: 24 (3/23/1992)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .462/.401/.892

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.7 MPG, 23.7 PPG, 5.6 APG, 3.4 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 2.3 3PM

Kyrie Irving has hit a bit of a cold stretch, but he’s still played at a Top 20 level during the 2016-17 NBA regular season. He’s not necessarily the player to blame for Cleveland’s shortcomings, but the Cavaliers have lost three of their past four games.

What keeps Irving on this list is the fact that his recent shortcomings display just how important he is to Cleveland’s success.

The ultimate perspective is that Irving is averaging 24.6 points and 6.0 assists on a slash line of .488/.452/.902 during Cleveland’s wins. During its losses, however, he’s averaging 20.8 points and 4.3 assists on a slash line of .384/.244/.880.

Those numbers clearly display that the Cavaliers are winning when Irving plays well and losing when he fails to.

One could argue that Kevin Love should be at No. 20 over Irving, but it’s impossible to deny how important a closer is. When a game winning or tying shot needs to be hit, there’s no question in Cleveland about who’s taking the final shot.

Both Irving and Love have hit cold stretches in recent weeks, but the former’s emergence as a facilitator and closer are defining strengths.

19. Paul Millsap, Atlanta Hawks

Position: Power Forward

Age: 31 (2/10/1985)

Experience: 11th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .437/.317/.749

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.1 MPG, 17.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 1.7 ORPG, 3.9 APG, 1.6 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 1.1 3PM

Paul Millsap’s scoring efficiency has hit a sharp decline, but that’s not reason to drop him out of the Top 20. He’s still one of the most versatile defensive players in the NBA, as well as one of the most well-rounded offensive players in the Association.

There aren’t many players who can help make up for their teammates’ deficiencies in every phase of the game, but Millsap is one of them.

Not only does Millsap cover up for his teammates’ flaws, but he does so on a team that’s winning at a borderline elite level. The Atlanta Hawks are 24-18, which isn’t necessarily dominant. Having said that, Atlanta is 9-2 over the course of its past 11 games.

Dennis Schröder has been sensational during that stretch, but it’s Millsap who remains the most valuable player on the Hawks.

The Hawks currently have net ratings of +3.8 with Millsap on the court and -7.1 when he isn’t. That’s a difference of 10.9 points per 100 possessions, which is a fair indication of just how valuable he is to Atlanta’s success.

For what it’s worth, Millsap is No. 9 in the NBA in Real Plus-Minus. Millsap may not be scoring efficiently, but he’s a Top 20 player.

18. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Position: Power Forward

Age: 26 (3/4/1990)

Experience: 5th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .452/.321/.679

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.2 MPG, 10.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.6 ORPG, 7.7 APG, 2.0 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 1.1 3PM

The Golden State Warriors have superstars almost across the board, but it’s Draymond Green who’s the alpha in Oakland. He’s the vocal leader, the physical enforcer, the primary facilitator, and the most dominant defensive player on the best team in the NBA.

Green is the glue to a team that’s undergone significant changes and has maintained its dominance with a 36-6 record through 42 games.

Green’s signature performance came against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 16. He went off for 11 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, five blocks, and a steal on 4-of-6 shooting as the Warriors decimated Cleveland 126-91.

With Green and Kevin Durant teaming up to contain LeBron James, the best player in the world shot 6-of-18 from the field and committed six turnovers.

Green leads the Warriors in rebounds, assists, and steals per game. He’s No. 8 in the NBA and No. 1 on Golden State in Real Plus-Minus. Both statistically and beyond the numbers, Green is invaluable.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant will make headlines, but without Draymond Green, the Warriors’ defense and chemistry would crumble.

17. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Position: Center

Age: 24 (6/26/1992)

Experience: 4th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .662/.000/.656

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.4 MPG, 12.4 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 3.6 ORPG, 2.6 BPG

The Utah Jazz were expected to break out in 2016-17, but few expected them to be as great as they have been. Utah is 27-16 through 43 games, which puts it on pace for 51 wins and an all but guaranteed postseason appearance.

Gordon Hayward nearly received a spot on this list, but it’s Rudy Gobert who has anchored the Jazz’s success in 2016-17.

Gobert dominated Andre Drummond and the Detroit Pistons from a defensive perspective during a 110-77 Utah win. He then turned it up on the other end, recording 19 points, 19 rebounds, five offensive boards, two assists, and two blocks during a 114-107 win over the Orlando Magic.

The next time out, Gobert went off again for 18 points, 17 rebounds, six offensive boards, one assist, four blocks, and a steal during a 106-101 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Utah is No. 2 in the NBA in defensive efficiency and no player has been more valuable to that success than Gobert. Gobert ranks No. 1 in the NBA in Defensive Real Plus-Minus by a significant margin.

For what it’s worth, the Jazz have defensive ratings of 104.9 when Gobert isn’t on the floor and 99.6 when he is—the difference between below average and elite.

16. DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors

Position: Shooting Guard

Age: 27 (8/7/1989)

Experience: 8th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .475/.241/.848

2016-17 Season Averages: 35.5 MPG, 28.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.2 SPG

The Toronto Raptors are one of the league’s elite teams and DeMar DeRozan is the go-to scorer. He may not play the game in the most analytically savvy way, but games are won by scoring more points than the other team.

To leave DeRozan out of the Top 20 in the midst of a dominant scoring season on a contender would be asinine.

DeRozan had another spectacular week for the 28-14 Toronto Raptors. He dropped 28 points in a 132-113 win over the Brooklyn Nets and had 23 points, five assists, and five rebounds in just 28 minutes during a 116-101 victory over the New York Knicks.

DeRozan then dropped 36 points, 11 rebounds, and six dimes during a 119-109 win over Brooklyn, and 25 points and six assists against the Philadelphia 76ers.

DeRozan ranks in the Top 5 in scoring average and he’s doing so on one of the Top 5 teams in the NBA. Kyle Lowry may be Toronto’s MVP, but the Raptors wouldn’t be where they are without DeRozan.

Whether or not you approve of his reluctance to shoot 3-point field goals, DeRozan is one of the Top 20 players in the NBA.

15. DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings

Position: Center

Age: 26 (8/13/1990)

Experience: 7th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .450/.374/.777

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.7 MPG, 28.0 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.0 ORPG, 4.4 APG, 1.4 BPG, 1.4 SPG, 1.8 3PM

DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings were dealt a crushing blow on Wednesday, Jan. 18. With the postseason within reach, the Kings lost second-leading scorer Rudy Gay to a non-contact lower leg injury.

Unfortunately for the Kings, the worst case scenario came to fruition when it was discovered that Gay tore his left achilles tendon.

The Kings just announced they fear Rudy Gay suffered a torn left Achilles tonight. Further examinations are scheduled tomorrow to confirm. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 19, 2017

With Gay undoubtedly sidelined for the rest of the 2016-17 NBA regular season, Sacramento’s postseason odds have suffered. Gay finishes the year with averages of 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds on a slash line of .455/.372/.855.

Losing Gay will inevitably damage the Kings’ offense in the sense that there isn’t another player on the roster who can complement Cousins by creating their own offense.

Cousins and the Kings are 16-25, which is underwhelming, but still just 1.5 games back of the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. If Sacramento is going to defy the odds and make the playoffs, then Cousins will need to play at an even higher level.

That’s a tall task for a player who’s already looked the part of an All-NBA player during the 2016-17 regular season.

14. Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies

Position: Center

Age: 31 (1/29/1985)

Experience: 9th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .456/.383/.831

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.2 MPG, 19.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.4 BPG, 1.0 SPG, 1.3 3PM

Marc Gasol has returned to form as an All-NBA center and the Memphis Grizzlies are 25-19. He’s scoring at a career-best level, facilitating the offense, anchoring the defense, and has helped Memphis overcome injuries to multiple key players.

Whether or not you have Gasol in your Top 10, the belief that he’s a Top 20 player is far closer to fact than it is unfounded opinion.

Gasol plays defense like German superstar Manuel Neuer plays goalkeeper in world football. He covers an obscene amount of ground, utilizing his footwork and timing to disrupt the best efforts of elite offensive units.

Gasol’s presence is a primary reason for the Grizzlies ranking No. 3 in points allowed per game and No. 4 in points allowed per 100 possessions.

On the offensive end of the floor, Gasol is averaging a pair of career highs with 19.4 points and 4.3 assists per game. Those averages were aided by the six assists he tallied during Memphis’ win over the Houston Rockets, as well as the 28 points and seven assists he posted against the Washington Wizards.

Gasol is the ultimate team player and should be a genuine lock to play in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

13. Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls

Position: Small Forward

Age: 27 (9/14/1989)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .452/.345/.867

2016-17 Season Averages: 36.8 MPG, 24.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.8 SPG, 1.2 3PM

Some may view this as a low ranking for Jimmy Butler, but every player from hereon out has played at a superstar level—and one could argue that a select few before Butler have, as well. That paints the picture of a slight, but Top 15 status has been tough to attain in 2016-17.

The Chicago Bulls continue to struggle to maintain a .500 record, which is the only reason Butler isn’t a Top 10 player.

Butler is posting career-best averages of 24.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, and he’s doing so with efficiency. He’s shooting well from the field and distance, and is getting to the free throw line for a career-best mark of 9.7 free throw attempts per game.

Butler has helped Chicago win two of its past three games since it dropped three in a row while he battled injuries, and his versatility is a primary reason why.

Butler posted 28 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four steals, and two blocks in his first game back—a 107-99 win. He followed with 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

After closing out the week with 24 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds during a 99-98 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Butler looks to be back at full strength.

12. John Wall, Washington Wizards

Position: Point Guard

Age: 26 (9/6/1990)

Experience: 7th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .464/.321/.826

2016-17 Season Averages: 36.3 MPG, 23.1 PPG, 10.3 APG, 4.5 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 1.1 3PM

Behind the under-appreciated consistency of one John Wall, the Washington Wizards are back in the postseason picture. Washington is back above .500, thanks in large part to a streak of 13 consecutive wins at home.

No player has been more important to Washington’s resurgence than the most underrated point guard in the NBA.

Wall joins James Harden and Russell Westbrook as the only players in the NBA averaging at least 10 assists per game. Wall also ranks in the Top 20 in points per game and has improved his efficiency as a scorer.

Turnovers are still an issue for Wall, but when a player handles the ball and makes as many plays as he does—and their name isn’t Chris Paul—that’s bound to be an issue.

Bradley Beal has been sensational in his own right, but Wall does more to create for himself and others. He ranks in the Top 15 in the NBA in Offensive Real Plus-Minus and is the catalyst to everything Washington does on both ends of the floor.

The Wizards are still erratic on the road, but Wall has brought his team back into the postseason picture with his stellar two-way play.

11. Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Position: Point Guard

Age: 30 (3/25/1986)

Experience: 11th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .478/.442/.819

2016-17 Season Averages: 37.2 MPG, 22.2 PPG, 7.1 APG, 4.9 RPG, 1.0 ORPG, 1.7 SPG, 3.3 3PM

If Kyle Lowry is looking for a new nickname, then he should give serious thought to, “The Source.” Though there are other players making the glamour plays in Toronto, Lowry remains the source of the Raptors’ success.

Much like John Wall is to the Washington Wizards’ success, Lowry is the catalyst to what the Raptors do positively on both ends of the floor.

Lowry ranks No. 2 in the NBA in Real Plus-Minus and has a positive mark on both offense and defense. His value is further proven by the fact that Toronto has net ratings of +11.4 with Lowry on the court and -2.4 when he isn’t.

Not only is that a difference of 13.8 points per 100 possessions, but Lowry is the only player whom the Raptors have a negative net rating without.

DeMar DeRozan may score and handle the ball more, but Lowry’s role is that of the watchful eye. Not only is he the Raptors’ primary facilitator, but he’s the player who ensures that the ball goes to and ends up in the right places.

Lowry is the leader of one of the Top 5 teams in the NBA, and that simply cannot be overlooked or overstated.

10. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Position: Point Guard

Age: 28 (3/14/1988)

Experience: 8th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .465/.397/.926

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.6 MPG, 24.6 PPG, 6.1 APG, 4.2 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 3.8 3PM

Stephen Curry has already made his case for being a future Hall of Fame inductee. He’s a two-time MVP who has a pair of All-NBA First Team selections and, most importantly, is already regarded as the greatest shooter of all-time.

If the Golden State Warriors are going to realize their potential as dominant champions, Curry and Kevin Durant will need to continue developing chemistry.

Curry and Durant are making strides towards achieving the proper balance as far as sharing shots is concerned. Golden State is already 36-6, but the combination of Curry and Durant, as well as Klay Thompson, can still improve.

Against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder, Curry made significant strides towards realizing his potential.

Curry shot just 7-of-20 against Cleveland, but he scored 20 points, made five 3-point field goals, dished out 11 assists, and came up with four steals in just three quarters. Durant took center stage against Oklahoma City, but Curry stepped up with eight assists and three steals himself.

Durant may be the best player on the Warriors, but Curry remains the key to the Warriors winning a second NBA championship in three years.

9. Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Position: Power Forward

Age: 23 (3/11/1993)

Experience: 5th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .501/.300/.796

2016-17 Season Averages: 36.6 MPG, 28.8 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 2.4 ORPG, 2.2 APG, 2.4 BPG, 1.3 SPG, 0.5 3PM

The New Orleans Pelicans are 17-26, but Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday are providing some form of stability. Since falling to 9-20, the Pelicans have gone 8-6 and have closed the gap in the pursuit of the postseason.

With the Pelicans closing in on the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, it’s only fair for Davis to maintain his spot in the Top 10.

Davis is justifying the Kevin Garnett comparisons by putting forth yet another all-time statistical season in 2016-17. Through 40 appearances, he’s on pace to becoming the first player to average at least 28.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.0 steal since 1975-76.

For perspective, the only other players in NBA history who have averaged at least 28.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.0 steal are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bob McAdoo.

Davis began this past week with 36 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and a steal on 14-of-23 shooting. He ended the week with 21 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and one block in just 29 minutes during a lopsided win over the Orlando Magic.

If New Orleans can continue to improve and secure the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, Davis will solidify his spot on an All-NBA team.

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Position: Small Forward

Age: 22 (12/6/1994)

Experience: 4th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .538/.284/.783

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.8 MPG, 23.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.9 ORPG, 5.6 APG, 2.1 BPG, 1.8 SPG, 0.7 3PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo is as valuable to his team’s success as any player in the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks may be a game below .500 at 20-21, but Antetokounmpo is the last player to blame for that reality.

The only perspective necessary is the fact that Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee in points, rebounds, offensive rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals per game.

Antetokounmpo is the only player in the NBA leading his team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals per game. Thus, while Milwaukee may be 20-21, it’s still just 0.5 game back of the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the Bucks’ lone win from this past week, Antetokounmpo steadied the pace with 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one block, and one steal on 8-of-12 shooting in a win over the Miami Heat.

Thank you so much to all of the fans! I'm so grateful for this opportunity to start in the NBA All Star Game! Now let's get that W tomorrow! — GiannisAntetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 20, 2017

Further perspective on Antetokounmpo’s value is how poorly the Bucks have played without him. Milwaukee has net ratings of +3.9 with Antetokoumpo on the court and -3.8 when he isn’t—a difference of 7.7 points per 100 possessions.

With games of 33 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals, and 32 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and one steal, Antetokounmpo maintained his Top 10 status this past week.

7. Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

Position: Point Guard

Age: 31 (5/6/1985)

Experience: 12th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .471/.395/.876

2016-17 Season Averages: 30.9 MPG, 17.5 PPG, 9.7 APG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 1.9 3PM

The Los Angeles Clippers may be the most unlucky organization in the NBA. Mere weeks after Blake Griffin went down with a knee injury, Chris Paul suffered a thumb injury that could force him to miss two months of action.

Paul has been playing at a Top 10 level throughout the 2016-17 NBA regular season, but a thumb injury could keep him out for as long as two months.

BREAKING: Chris Paul will undergo surgery and miss 6-8 weeks to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. pic.twitter.com/01RYsFmrK2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2017

Paul had eight points, six assists, three rebounds, and one steal in just 14 minutes at the time of his injury. It was one game after he posted 20 points and 13 assists in a victory, and just three games after he posted 19 points and 18 assists in 29 minutes.

In the midst of what was shaping up to be another All-NBA season, Paul suffered a severe injury that was nothing more than the product of bad luck.

Had he not been injured, Paul would have likely maintained his Top 10 status throughout the 2016-17 NBA regular season. Instead, he’s going to fall out of the Top 20 until he returns and inevitably rises back up the rankings.

This is a tragic turn of events for Paul, who leads the league in Real Plus-Minus by a considerable margin and is a quiet MVP candidate.

6. Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

Position: Point Guard

Age: 27 (2/7/1989)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .460/.385/.910

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.0 MPG, 28.7 PPG, 6.0 APG, 2.7 RPG, 0.8 SPG, 3.0 3PM

The Boston Celtics have a superstar point guard in 5’9″ playmaker and fourth quarter maestro Isaiah Thomas. Some may be hesitant to slap Thomas with the superstar tag, but he has firmly established himself as a legitimate franchise player.

The Celtics are 10 games above .500, sitting at No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, and Thomas is averaging 34.1 points and 5.4 assists on 50.9 percent shooting over the past 10 games.

Thomas is No. 4 in the NBA in scoring average at 28.7 points per game and has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.48. Most impressively, he’s No. 1 in the NBA with an average of 10.1 points per fourth quarter on a slash line of .484/.440/.902.

Not only is Thomas scoring more points per fourth quarter than any other player in the NBA, but he’s been nothing short of elite in his efficiency.

There’s no strength more important for a player on a team with championship aspirations than being able to close out. Thus far in 2016-17, there’s no closer more dominant than Thomas has been for his 26-16 Celtics.

There may be players with more impressive resumes than Thomas, but the best closer in the NBA needs to be in the Top 10.

5. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Position: Small Forward

Age: 25 (6/29/1991)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .490/.414/.909

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.3 MPG, 25.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.2 ORPG, 3.1 APG, 1.9 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 2.1 3PM

Per usual, the San Antonio Spurs have been one of the best teams in the NBA at the midway point of the 2016-17 regular season. The driving force behind the Spurs’ success has been superstar small forward Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard is dominating teams on both ends of the floor and is becoming the NBA equivalent to the NFL’s Revis Island.

Teams are hiding their best scorers in the corner and attempting to find ways to play around Leonard’s defense. The fact that teams are finding ways to avoid giving the ball to players who are defended by Leonard is a testament to his greatness.

Leonard is a deterrent on the defensive end of the floor and a testament to the fear that Leonard strikes in opponents.

This past week, Leonard extended his streak to five consecutive games with at least 30 points. He went off for 38 points against the Phoenix Suns, tallied 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and had 34 again against the Denver Nuggets.

To paraphrase the brilliant Ian Levy of FanSided’s The Step Back, the best defenders aren’t those who contest shots; they’re the ones who prevent them from getting off.

4. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Position: Small Forward

Age: 32 (12/30/1984)

Experience: 14th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .515/.371/.701

2016-17 Season Averages: 37.1 MPG, 25.5 PPG, 8.3 APG, 7.8 RPG, 1.4 ORPG, 1.4 SPG, 1.7 3PM

LeBron James continues to be overwhelmingly efficient and incredibly versatile. He was shut down by Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and the Golden State Warriors, but that was one of his rare performances that didn’t qualify as elite.

James is still one of the best players in the NBA and will continue to be one of the top candidates for MVP until season’s end.

James began this past week with a beautiful display of his proficiency as a facilitator. He picked up 16 points and 15 assists on 6-of-12 shooting in a 120-108 win over the Sacramento Kings that further established James as the gold standard for the NBA’s playmakers.

As a result of his continued dominance on the court, James was named to the All-Star Game for the 13th time in his illustrious career.

James was held to 6-of-18 shooting and committed six turnovers against the Warriors, which is why he slides to No. 4. Fortunately, he turned things around with 21 points and 15 assists against the Phoenix Suns.

James is still the best player in the world, even if he hasn’t been the best player during the 2016-17 NBA regular season.

3. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Position: Point Guard

Age: 28 (11/12/1988)

Experience: 9th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .423/.324/.826

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.6 MPG, 30.6 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 10.4 APG, 1.9 ORPG, 1.5 SPG, 2.0 3PM

Russell Westbrook was snubbed from the list of All-Star starters and the basketball community is up in arms. Despite being on pace to make NBA history, Westbrook was snubbed in favor of James Harden and Stephen Curry.

One could justify Harden, but having Curry starting over Westbrook is quite confusing—especially when one considers that No. 0 was the top pick by both players and media members.

The fan vote left Russell Westbrook off the All-Star starting line up. pic.twitter.com/l2jGOAkVVi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2017

Although he won’t be starting in the All-Star Game, Westbrook has emerged as a frontrunner for NBA MVP. He’s well on his way to becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double.

Westbrook has the Thunder on pace for between 46 and 47 wins, as well as a postseason appearance in the first season of the post-Durant era.

Oklahoma City is coming off of two blowout losses, which is why Westbrook has lost the No. 1 spot. He’s still as valid an MVP candidate as any, however, and his all-time production undoubtedly plays into that status.

Westbrook is close enough to winning NBA MVP that a slip to No. 3 is somewhat inconsequential. He remains elite and legitimate in his candidacy.

2. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Position: Small Forward

Age: 28 (9/29/1988)

Experience: 10th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .544/.405/.863

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.4 MPG, 26.2 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.7 BPG, 1.1 SPG, 2.0 3PM

The Golden State Warriors dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers and improved to 36-6 through 42 games played. The Warriors hosted LeBron James and the Cavaliers at Oracle Arena and secured a dominant 126-91 victory.

The Warriors have far too much talent to fairly proclaim that one star is their Most Valuable Player, but Kevin Durant is making it hard to deny his case.

Durant posted 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals on 9-of-16 shooting in 29 minutes during a 126-91 win over the Golden State Warriors. In a marquee matchup, he was sensational on both ends of the floor.

Durant played a critical role in the defense that held James to 6-of-18 shooting from the field and forced him into committing six turnovers.

The next time out, Durant dismantled his former team for 40 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and three steals on 12-of-16 shooting during a 121-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He shot 5-of-7 from 3-point range and 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

With a dominant showing against Russell Westbrook and the Thunder, as well as a brilliant game against James and the Cavaliers, Durant moves up to No. 2 in the Player Power Rankings.

1. James Harden, Houston Rockets

Position: Point Guard

Age: 27 (8/26/1989)

Experience: 8th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .444/.347/.853

2016-17 Season Averages: 36.6 MPG, 28.9 PPG, 11.6 APG, 8.9 RPG, 1.2 ORPG, 1.4 SPG, 3.1 3PM

The Houston Rockets are 33-12 and on pace to win 60 games for the first time in franchise history. Houston has a number of gifted players and a pioneer of a head coach, but the success and failure of the Rockets comes down to James Harden.

Between the obscene production and the consistency with which his team is winning, Harden is a legitimate MVP candidate.

Harden ranks No. 2 in the NBA in scoring and No. 1 in assists per game. He’s No .1 in the Association in Offensive Real Plus-Minus and has led the Rockets to a record of 22-5 since beginning the season at 11-7.

Houston has hit something of a recent dry spell, but Harden has played at an MVP-caliber level throughout the 2016-17 NBA regular season.

This past week, Harden posted a pair of triple-doubles and had a 38-point eruption against the Milwaukee Bucks. He tallied 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists against the Brooklyn Nets, and posted obscene numbers of 40 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Miami Heat.

For what it’s worth, Harden is on pace to become the first player to average at least 28.0 points, 11.0 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game since Oscar Robertson in 1964-65.

The race for MVP could swing in any number of directions, but Harden holds the slight edge as February nears.

