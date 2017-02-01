Mitchell & Ness selling vintage Michael Jordan jerseys ahead of 2017 NBA All-Star Game

Mitchell & Ness, purveyors of some of this planet’s finest sports apparel goods, are doing us a great favor and disservice.

The favor part: they are selling quality replicas of Michael Jordan’s 1993 and 1996 NBA All-Star Game jerseys, which remain two of the greatest ASG kits of all time.

The disservice part: you must now buy them and explain why you spent $300 and/or $350 on throwback All-Star game jerseys.

I might have to start a Kickstarter for these, as I don’t have $300 laying around but very much feel like I deserve at least the teal ’96 jersey. I’ve done nothing to deserve it, mind you, but the chemicals in my brain in charge of bargaining and reward are persuading me I have.

In any case, if you’re going to New Orleans for the All-Star Game this February, or want to make a real Valentine’s Day power play on the NBA fan in your life, you now have some new possibilities.

Dan is on Twitter. His Venmo is [hit by truck].