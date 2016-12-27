The Milwaukee Bucks have a 10-game guaranteed victory ticket package

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced they will be rolling out a new, innovative option for fans to buy tickets to home games — a “10-win” plan; essentially, a ticket to the games is good until the team wins 10 home games.

As reported by ESPN’s Darren Rovell:

In a package that will go on sale Tuesday through Jan. 11, the Bucks will sell fans a ticket pass for $149 that will begin on Jan. 13 against the Miami Heat and will be active until the Bucks win 10 home games. The location of the seats will vary from game to game, depending on what’s available. Fans will get their ticket on the day of the game through the team’s app.

In a statement, elaborating why they elected to try this new strategy of ticket-selling Bucks Chief Marketing Officer Dustin Godsey said:

“As our team on the court makes a playoff push, the business team is continually looking for creative ways to engage Bucks fans that match the creativity they see from guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker on a nightly basis.”

While the new plan is wildly intriguing — the list of the 10 guaranteed games (two vs. Heat, two vs. the 76ers, one vs. Rockets, Celtics, Lakers, Pistons, Jazz, Suns) certainly has room for improvement. Regardless, you’ve got to applaud the Bucks for trying something new and looking for unique ways to improve their 27th-ranked home attendance this season.