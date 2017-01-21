Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell suffered an apparent right knee injury early in the first quarter against the Pacers on Friday at Staples Center:

Russell was able to stand up and walk to the locker room without assistance. Lakers fans can take solace in the fact that this is not the same knee that required a platelet-rich plasma injection and caused Russell to miss a couple of weeks earlier this season.

Per the Lakers: The injury was diagnosed as a mild MCL sprain and Russell will be further evaluated at halftime.

Mild MCL sprain in D’Angelo Russell's right knee, the Lakers say. He’ll be re-evaluated at halftime. — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) January 21, 2017

Stay tuned for further updates.