Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets’ Short-Handed in Boston, Kemba on MLK Day

After five straight losses away from home, the Charlotte Hornets are set to close out their current road trip against the Boston Celtics. In this edition of Buzz City Beat, we look at the team being short-handed in Boston, Kemba Walker‘s thoughts on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Xavier Munford‘s near triple-double for the Greensboro Swarm.

“Lamb (foot) will sit out Monday’s game against the Celtics, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports. Lamb is dealing with an inflamed metatarsal in his foot and will sit out a second consecutive contest Monday, after also being held out of Friday’s matchup with the 76ers. His next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, but in his absence, guys like Marco Belinelli and Treveon Graham could see a slight uptick in minutes off the bench behind Nicolas Batum.” (CBSsports.com)

It seems as if the Hornets just can’t seem to get fully healthy at this point. Jeremy’s absence might be a minor one but he does make an impact off the bench with his scoring ability. Lamb had 10 points in his last meeting in Boston and had scored in double figures in six of his last nine games before suffering this injury. Maybe the team won’t quite be “short-handed” but they will be without a reliable scorer in their second unit.

“Hornets’ guard Kemba Walker shares his thoughts on Martin Luther King Jr.’s Message.” (NBA.com)

The short video features Walker just briefly talking about MLK Day and what it means to him. If you remember, Kemba dropped a 50-piece last MLK Day so maybe it is a good luck day for him. This day is about the importance of remembering Dr. King and what he stood for. Charlotte’s point guard seems to have that figured out as he hit the nail on the head with his thoughts on the day.

“Wayne Selden Jr. poured in a game-high 30 points as the Iowa Energy (3-20) defeated the Greensboro Swarm (7-18) 105-95 Sunday night. Xavier Munford scored a team-high 21 points for the Greensboro Swarm. Former Energy forward Damien Wilkins added 18 points and eight rebounds.” (dleague.nba.com)

Xavier finished the game with 21 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists as he continues to helps lead the Swarm in almost every game alongside Christian Wood and Archie Goodwin. Although his near triple-double wasn’t enough to get the victory for Greensboro, Munford has been a bright spot on the team this year as his development is coming along nicely. It shouldn’t be long before he gets a call-up but aside from that, the Charlotte Hornets should be pleased with his performances and he will probably get a chance to make the team’s roster next season in the summer league and training camp.

