Rangers claim infielder Pete Kozma off waivers from Yankees

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) The Texas Rangers claimed infielder Pete Kozma off waivers from the New York Yankees and made room for him by sending utilityman Jurickson Profar to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Kozma was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday when shortstop Didi Gregorius was activated from the 10-day disabled list after recovering from a right shoulder strain sustained while playing for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.

The 29-year-old Kozma was 1 for 9 in 11 games with the Yankees. He made three starts at shortstop.

A first-round draft pick by St. Louis in 2007, Kozma is a career .221 hitter in 286 games. His first five big league seasons were with the Cardinals. Kozma spent 2016 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees’ system.

Profar, the Rangers’ former top prospect, made 13 starts in left field and is hitting .135 (5 for 37).

