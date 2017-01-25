Phillies Broadcasters to Host a Weekly Radio Show Leading up to Opening Day

Phillies broadcasters Scott Franzke and Larry Anderson will host a weekly radio show on WIP leading up to Opening Day

Phillies baseball has been lacking in entertainment in recent seasons, but the team in the booth has kept our ears wide open.

Scott Franzke and Larry Anderson has quickly developed into one of the great broadcast partnerships not just in baseball, but in Philadelphia sports history. Fans will get an extra dash of the whimsical duo in a new radio show coming next month.

The Hot Stove (very original, WIP) will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on 94.1 WIP radio every Wednesday in the month of February. The show will preview the upcoming baseball season, which is sure to be filled with much intrigue given the number of blue-chip prospects due to arrive.

Hopefully, Franzke and Anderson will not be tied down to a show rundown and have a bit more freedom to wander down their typical rabbit holes.

Like Harry Kalas and Richie Ashburn, the combination of Franzke and Anderson has turned into one of the best broadcast duos in recent memory. With calls such as Roy Halladay’s no-hitter or Jimmy Rollins’ walk-off extra-base hit in the playoffs, the partners have embedded themselves into not just our memories, but the history of Philadelphia baseball for generations to enjoy.

