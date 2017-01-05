MLB Free Agency: Is It L.A. or Bust for Chase Utley?

MLB free agency has presented few options for Chase Utley this winter. Is his best bet for the Dodgers to miss out on Brian Dozier?

There hasn’t been much talk about Chase Utley this offseason, but that’s not too surprising. Even in a weak MLB free agency class, a 38-year-old second baseman isn’t going to be the hottest ticket in town. There simply aren’t many teams in need of help at the keystone position, and those that do are understandably aiming a bit higher at this point in time.

Case in point, Utley’s most recent team has been the most prominent trade suitor for Twins second baseman Brian Dozier. The Dodgers have been frequently linked to the 29-year-old slugger, and they likely have the prospects to get a deal done. Adding Dozier’s 40-homer potential is naturally enticing to a team with serious World Series aspirations.

Meanwhile, other possible landing spots for Utley have gradually dried up. The Angels could have been an agreeable fit, as they were in need of a second baseman until recently and they would not have required the California native to leave his home state. However, they acquired Danny Espinosa from the Nationals to man second base, hoping the 29-year-old would maintain the pop in his bat (24 HR in 2016) while bouncing back in other areas (.209 BA).

Would any of the other clubs inquiring about Dozier be interested in Utley if they miss out or Minnesota decides to keep him? Aside from their position, they’re hardly comparable players in terms of career stage and otherwise. Utley actually showed some signs of life in his bat early last season, slashing .283/.369/.428 through the first two months. But from that point onward he hit a meager .236/.292/.381, raising questions about whether the aging former star can still hold up over a full campaign.

The Giants have been mentioned in connection to Dozier, but it’s unlikely that Utley would unseat 26-year-old Joe Panik as the starter, despite the latter’s underwhelming numbers last year. The Cardinals, another team reportedly in the Dozier mix, would likewise be more willing to hope for a rebound performance from 26-year-old Kolten Wong than make any sort of investment in Utley.

What about the Braves? They were briefly linked to Dozier, although those rumors fizzled out quickly. Nevertheless, Atlanta has already brought in a couple elder statesmen (R.A. Dickey and Bartolo Colon) in advance of its first year in its new ballpark. With Jace Peterson and Sean Rodriguez currently slated to hold the fort at second, might they consider taking a flyer on Utley to provide some further veteran guidance for their young team and perhaps give a few pointers to Dansby Swanson? After all, his mentorship of Corey Seager has yielded terrific results. It’s an interesting thought, but a return to the NL East for Utley probably isn’t happening anytime soon.

Which brings us back to the Dodgers. Los Angeles had previously expressed a willingness to bring Utley back, if as much for his leadership as his skills on the field. That was before the Dozier sweepstakes really kicked off. If the Dodgers don’t get the coveted slugger – the Twins are apparently prepared to make a decision one way or another very soon – they will need to re-assess their second base options. Utley will offer a familiar face, unless they want to hand the reins to Enrique Hernandez.

If things don’t materialize with the Dodgers, Utley is likely looking at a complementary role in 2017. At this point in his career, that might not be such a bad thing. Worst case scenario, he may have to follow the lead of his old friend Jimmy Rollins and hope to catch on somewhere through a minor league deal.

What do you think the future holds for Utley? Sound off below.

This article originally appeared on