Mariners place RHP Scribner on DL, call up OF Powell

CLEVELAND (AP) The Seattle Mariners have placed right-hander Evan Scribner on the 10-day disabled list with a sore elbow and recalled outfielder Boog Powell from Triple-A Tacoma.

The Mariners have seven players on the DL, including two starting pitchers – staff ace Felix Hernandez (right shoulder bursitis) and left-hander Drew Smyly (flexor strain).

Scribner is 0-2 with an 11.05 ERA in eight games.

Powell was batting .261 in 14 games at Tacoma. He missed the first five games of the season while completing an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a banned substance in June.

The Mariners have already used 32 players this season, including 17 pitchers. Hernandez and rookie outfielder Mitch Haniger (strained right oblique) were placed on the DL on Wednesday. Both are expected to miss three to four weeks.

