LEADING OFF: Indians go for 15, Yanks try again at Camden

STILL STREAKING

The Indians try for a franchise-record 15th straight victory when ace Corey Kluber takes on the Chicago White Sox. Cleveland won on Wednesday night behind a gem from Carlos Carrasco, matching its longest winning streak ever and also taking its 10th straight on the road. Kluber (14-4, 2.56 ERA) has allowed two or fewer runs in four straight starts and is 6-1 over his past seven outings. Left-hander Carlos Rodon (2-5, 4.15) is up for Chicago.

CAMDEN CURSE

The Yankees have lost 11 straight series at Baltimore since 2013. They could’ve ended that slide Tuesday night, but lost on Manny Machado’s two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth off Dellin Betances. The teams were rained out Wednesday night, and the rubber game was rescheduled for a day later. New York is 10-25 at Camden Yards since the start of the 2014 season and has lost all seven games that would have clinched a series win over the Orioles.

TREATMENT TIME

Angels star Albert Pujols missed the series finale in Oakland and went back to Los Angeles for treatment on his knee, which he injured in a slide last weekend. Pujols (.244, 21 homers, 93 RBIs) is expected to rejoin the playoff-contending Angels on Friday in Seattle.

HEALTH WATCH

Two big-name Mets pitchers are on the mound – one in Queens, the other in Brooklyn – with an eye toward regaining their All-Star form next season. Matt Harvey (4-4, 5.97) starts at Citi Field against the Reds, his second outing since returning from a mid-June shoulder injury. The former ace was tagged for seven runs and eight hits in two innings Saturday at Houston, the shortest start of his career. New York teammate Noah Syndergaard makes a rehab start for Class A Brooklyn against the Staten Island Yankees. Syndergaard has been out since May 1 with a torn lat muscle but is expected back before the season ends.

IRMA IMPACT

The Rays will travel to Boston, about two days before Hurricane Irma is expected to impact the Tampa Bay area. After a weekend series at Fenway Park, the Rays are scheduled to play the Yankees on Monday night at Tropicana Field.

”Obviously we’re watching the news like everybody else but it seems to be unpredictable,” manager Kevin Cash said. ”We’ll kind of go along with what MLB and our front office goes with. We’ll make adjustments on the fly. It’s really out of our hands.”