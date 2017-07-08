Hamels, Beltre lead Rangers past Angels 10-0 (Jul 07, 2017)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) The new-look Cole Hamels still looked like an ace for the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Hamels, whose shaggy beard was gone and a bushy mustache left behind, threw 7 2/3 shutout innings as the Rangers blanked the Los Angeles Angels 10-0.

Hamels (4-0) allowed three singles, two to Albert Pujols, and one walk. He struck out six, matching his season high, in his third start since returning from the disabled list on June 26.

”It’s really just trusting that you can throw strikes,” Hamels said. ”If you have good movement on stuff, sometimes it works in your favor. That’s kind of what worked today.”

Hamels is 26-6 since joining Texas on July 31, 2015, his winning percentage of .813 during that span topping the American League.

”He didn’t do anything we didn’t expect,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”He did it well.”

Hamels was aided by three double plays turned by his infield.

”The biggest thing he did was getting groundballs when he needed them,” Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun said. ”Double plays kind of put a damper in anything we had going.”

Ricky Nolasco (4-10) was rocked for eight earned runs in 1 2/3 innings and gave up back-to-back homers to Adrian Beltre and Rougned Odor in the Rangers’ five-run second inning. Nolasco entered the game with 15 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings that included his sixth career shutout.

Scioscia and Nolasco dismissed the starter’s struggles.

”Shake it off and just keep going,” Nolasco said.

Every run scored with two outs. Nolasco retired the Rangers’ first two batters in the first inning before allowing three runs, with Jonathan Lucroy doubling in two.

Beltre’s homer barely cleared the 14-foot wall in left field as he fell to his right knee on the swing. He also singled, giving him 2,977 career hits and 5,003 total bases.

”It means I’ve been playing a long time,” said Beltre, who turned 38 in April.

Odor had three hits, matching a season high. He has homered in five of his last seven games.

DARVISH NO-GO FOR ALL-STAR GAME

RHP Yu Darvish, the Rangers’ only All-Star selection, complied with a team request to sit out Tuesday night’s game in Miami since he’s Texas’ scheduled starter on Sunday.

”I think Yu understands,” manager Jeff Banister said. ”How it’s lined up and where he’s at, we are worried about winning baseball games.”

CRON RETURNS YET AGAIN

1B C.J. Cron was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday for his third stint with the Angels this season. He hit .212 with Los Angeles before Friday’s game, batted .268 in 22 games with Salt Lake. Cron was 0 for 3 on Friday night.

”I’m just here to help the team,” said Cron, who first played for the Angels in 2014 and made 103 starts last season. ”Hopefully, I can get my timing down and contribute.”

SHORT HOPS

The Rangers wore blue jerseys to honor the five law enforcement officers who were killed in an ambush in downtown Dallas on July 7, 2016. … The Angels were shut out for the eighth time this season, the third time in their last 10 games. … Texas INF Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock with SS Elvis Andrus missing his second straight game while on the paternity leave list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: The rehab of RHP Matt Shoemaker was shut down following the diagnosis of posterior interosseous nerve syndrome. He received a cortisone shot and won’t throw for 7-10 days. … RHP Garrett Richards (right biceps strain) underwent an electromyogram on Friday and wasn’t cleared to begin throwing.

Rangers: 3B-1B Joey Gallo (sore left hamstring) entered the game in the eighth inning at first base and didn’t bat.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Jesse Chavez (5-9) has three losses and two no-decisions in his last five starts. He didn’t allow a home run in his last two starts after giving up at least one in each of his previous 13 appearances.