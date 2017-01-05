Edwin Encarnacion on the Indians: ‘I know we can win the World Series’

The Cleveland Indians introduced their new slugger on Thursday, and it sounds like Edwin Encarnacion is ready to get to spring training today.

Encarnacion officially put pen to paper on his three-year, $60 million deal, bolstering an already potent lineup that helped power the Indians all the way to Game 7 of the World Series in 2016.

Although the free-agent market for Encarnacion wasn’t as robust as expected at the start of the offseason, the Dominican native had numerous suitors before settling on Cleveland. During his introductory news conference, he explained why he picked the Tribe. From MLB.com:

“They have great young, talented players,” Encarnacion said. “I know they’ll compete for a long time. That’s why I came here — I know we can win the World Series with the talent that we have.”

Encarnacion has firsthand experience of that talent, as the Indians eliminated the Blue Jays — with whom Encarnacion spent the past eight seasons — in five games in the 2016 ALCS.

Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

Over the past five seasons, Encarnacion ranks second in the majors in homers (193) and RBI (550), and sixth in OPS (.912). He hit .263/.357/529 with 42 homers, 34 doubles and an AL-best 127 RBI in 160 games last season. He will turn 34 on Saturday.