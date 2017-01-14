Baltimore Orioles: Orioles avoid arbitration with six players

The Baltimore Orioles have avoided arbitration with six of their players. But they’re also going to arbitration meetings with three other eligible candidates.

The Baltimore Orioles for the most part were able to solve their arbitration matters. Six of the nine players eligible for arbitration reached a deal with management, meaning they now have contracts for the 2017 season.

Manny Machado agreed on a one-year deal worth $11.5 Million, and Zach Britton reached a one-year deal worth $11.4 Million. Chris Tillman agreed to a one-year $10.05 Million deal and Jonathan Schoop agreed with to a $3.45 Million contract. Ryan Flaherty and T.J. McFarland also agreed to one-year contracts, but their figures have yet to be disclosed.

Britton was able to work out a deal with the Orioles well before Friday’s 1 p.m. deadline. But negotiations with Machado and Tillman went down to the wire.

While the Orioles agreed to terms with most of their players, they’re heading to arbitration with three others since they weren’t able to reach an agreement.

Here’s what Dan Duquette said to the Baltimore Sun about the arbitration process:

“We attempted to agree on fair and appropriate compensation agreements with each player on our roster, but were unable to agree with a couple, …The Orioles were pleased to agree on one-year deals with some of our best players and reward them for having good, solid years. Manny, Zach Britton, Chris Tillman and Jon Schoop are core players we will be looking to help our team again.”

So who are the three players heading to arbitration?

Kevin Gausman, Caleb Joseph and Brad Brach are heading straight to an arbitration meeting after they were unable to come to terms with the Orioles.

Gausman and the Orioles weren’t far with their salary numbers as there was only a $400,000 difference; Gausman wanted $3.55 Million while the Orioles were willing to offer $3.15 Million.

Joseph, who struggled for most of the season, asked for a $1 Million salary. The Orioles were willing to offer Joseph $700,000.

The biggest gap between numbers was the Orioles and Brach at $525,000. Brach, who became an All-Star in 2016, asked for a $3.05 Million salary. The Orioles were willing to offer $2.525 Million.

Arbitration hearings are slated to take place next month.

