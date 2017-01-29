Royals reportedly sign Brandon Moss to two-year deal

The Royals proved they aren’t done shopping late in the offseason after reportedly signing Brandon Moss to a two-year, $12 million deal on Sunday.

Moss, 33, is familiar with Missouri territory after playing the last season and a half with the St. Louis Cardinals. Moss hit .225 with 28 home runs and 67 RBI over 128 games with the Cardinals last year.

Moss figures to add depth for the Royals at first base and in the outfield. He will also likely factor into the Royals’ plans at designated hitter.