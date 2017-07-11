Pacers bolster roster with signing of free agent Bojan Bogdanovic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have officially signed forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

Word of the reported two-year, $21 million deal initially leaked on Friday.

The Croatian native finished with career highs of 13.7 points and 3.4 points last season, playing 81 games with the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards. He made 39.1 percent of his 3-pointers and 93.4 percent from the free-throw line after being traded to Washington, where he played 26 games.

Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard described Bogdanovic as a “perfect fit.”

Bogdanovic was drafted No. 31 overall by the Miami Heat in 2011 and was named to the NBA’s all-rookie second team in 2014-15.

He’s the latest addition in Indiana’s major offseason overhaul.