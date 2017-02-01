Oregon Football: National Signing Day Starts With A Flurry

National Signing Day is here and Wednesday morning started with a flurry for Oregon Football.

Thomas Graham and Jordan Scott were among those who were already locked in with the Ducks. They both enrolled early. Graham is one of the top ‘gets’ of the 2017 Recruiting Class for Head Coach Willie Taggart. One area that the coaching staff worked specifically hard over the last month is the State of Florida.

Oregon Football Signing Day Tracker



Recruits were able to announce their Letters of Intent starting at 4am Pacific Time and Oregon saw a handful from the Sunshine State. Wide Receiver Daewood Davis, Running Back Darrian Felix, QB-Athlete Bruce Judson, Safety Billy Gibson, and Athlete Demetri Burch all made the early call to Oregon Football. Kicker Adam Stack and Defensive Tackle Rutger Reitmaier are also Oregon Ducks.

From Day One Willie Taggart showed he was a home run recruiter. He started his time at Oregon flying to Hawaii to get a Quarterback and has spent more hours on planes in the last two months than most. Today we will find out if any of those additional pitches were hit out of the park. The Ducks could be looking at a Top 15 Class for 2017 when all is said and done.

We’ll have updates throughout the day with the first recruiting Class for Head Coach Willie Taggart. So far, it is a promising start.

This article originally appeared on