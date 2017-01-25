Ohio State Recruiting Round-Up: Baron Browning

The next star linebacker for Ohio State?

As I previously stated in the Jeffrey Okudah preview, signing day is right around the corner and the anticipation of all the new Ohio State recruits its height. There are still a few unknown commitments and question marks, but we wanted to get a jump-start on some of the currently enrolled stars.

Okudah was first on the list and the highly touted Baron Browning will be now. Most casual fans want to focus on the offensive side of the ball, but this class is so impressive on defense and Browning is a big reason why.

Player: Baron Browning

Hometown: Kennedale, Texas

Position: Inside Linebacker/Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-2

Weight: 229 lbs.

Ranking: 5 Star

Chose Ohio State over: Florida State & Alabama

Browning has a very similar story to that of Okudah. He was a highly sought after Texan who chose the Buckeyes over southern powerhouses. Browning is another candidate to see time as early as next season.

He earned high praise during his time at The Opening and played well enough to garner attention as an Army All-American. There has been some dispute among recruiting pundits to whether or not he sits as a four or five-star, but he is one of the most impressive prospects I have ever seen and I choose to list him at five.

Strengths: It is very rare to see a high school athlete with the size that Browning has and even more rare for that player to play linebacker. He has the body to play college ball immediately and seeing a college weight room earlier than his classmates will help give him a head start.

While in High School, Browning was a jack of all trades moving outside to inside with ease and playing wherever his team needed the edge. Versatility is always a key trait especially when trying to see the field early.

Weaknesses: Browning is a great athlete and this is a bit nit picky, but his agility might need to improve for him to play at an elite level. When watching his film, it is noticeable that he relies on his size and power much more than his agility to shed blocks. Although it wasn’t an issue in high school Big Ten backs won’t hesitate to try to shake him.

His hesitation to react to the ball will be something that coaches will try to adjust. This did not cost him much in high school, because he is so physically gifted, but flowing to and from the ball quicker is necessary for a dominant linebacker.

Comparison: Joshua Perry, 2015: During his time as a Buckeye, Perry was a very solid run stopper and came extremely hard on the blitz as well, which are similarities he and Browning share. The difference is Browning looks bigger and faster than Perry did when he was in high school and even more active covering the pass. Browning should quickly surpass what Perry did during his time as a Buckeye.

Overall: Browning is an exciting prospect to watch and in any other class he would be seen as the gem/star, but in this high-profile year he takes somewhat of a back seat.

Even if Browning had not enrolled early, I would still be singing his praise and raving about his ability to see the field his freshman season. But he is on campus and that will enable him to digest the playbook and better prepare himself for the college game, and that is exciting news for Ohio State fans.

