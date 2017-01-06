Iowa Football: Akrum Wadley Returning For Senior Season

Akrum Wadley will return to the University of Iowa for his senior year

After losing to Florida 30-3 in the Outback Bowl this past weekend, Iowa football was unsure whether Akrum Wadley would leave for the NFL or come back for his senior season. Wadley announced on Thursday that he will return to the University of Iowa next season.

Wadley led the Hawkeyes in rushing yards and yards per carry at 1,081 and 6.4, respectively. He also tied with LeShun Daniels Jr for a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns. In the pass game, Wadley contributed 36 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

It’s unknown where Wadley would have been picked in the NFL Draft, especially since the running back position is very deep this year. That said, he had a great end to his junior season that started with him recording 167 total yards and a touchdown against Michigan.

Wadley cited that he wanted his degree, another year to prepare physically for the NFL Draft and another chance to win a bowl game as the reasons he chose to return to Iowa.

It comes as somewhat of a surprise that Wadley is returning. He said he was 50/50 after the bowl game, which evidently could have simply been due to the bad taste a bowl blowout loss has. Although, usually when players are on the fence after bowl games, they leave.

Plus, as disappointing as the Outback Bowl was, Iowa isn’t projected to be a contender in the Big Ten West next season. Of course, having their best offensive weapon back for another season will help. Wadley is 0-3 in bowl games, though, so simply winning one is probably all he is looking for.

Nonetheless, getting a degree seems to be high on many Iowa players’ minds. Desmond King stayed for his senior season this past year instead of being a sure-fire first round pick because he wanted his degree. It’s a testament to the student-athlete culture Iowa has built.

Frankly, this seems to be the best decision for Wadley and Iowa. Wadley gets to help his draft stock if he has a stellar senior season as the feature back, while also getting his degree, and Iowa gets their top playmaker back to help usher in a sophomore quarterback in Nathan Stanley.

Wadley will enter 2017 as the undisputed top option out of the backfield. Toks Akinribade, Derrick Mitchell Jr and incoming freshman Ivory Kelly-Martin have a chance to steal some carries, but it won’t be a running back committee like in recent years. Iowa will look to get Wadley involved in the run and pass game early and often.

Wadley enters his senior season 18th in Iowa history with 1,763 yards, and his 6.2 yards per carry is the highest mark by anyone with at least 185 career carries. He also ranks 11th with 18 rushing scores.

Iowa opens their season on September 2, at home against the Wyoming Cowboys.

