Clemson Football: National Championship score predictions by the fans

Clemson football is back in the National Championship against a familiar foe in Alabama. Leading up to the big dance on Monday night, we asked for score predictions on twitter. Here’s what transpired.

I do not know if I could handle a game that close. I may have a slight case of PTSD after the way that last years National Championship ended. Either way, a win is a win.

@RubbingTheRock 31 0 Clemson. Oh wait… Alabama? 45 30 Clemson — Matt (@MCSK1TTLES) January 6, 2017

If Clemson can put up at least 30 points they have a very good chance of winning. Under Nick Saban, Alabama is 7-8 in games where the opponent scores at least 30 points. Clemson should have won the National Championship last season after putting up 40 points on the Tide. Unfortunately the defense suffered a fourth quarter melt down for the ages, giving up 24 points to the eventual champions.

My score prediction: 27-14 Clemson

I have to say these Clemson fans are very knowledgeable. I believe that Clemson has too much fire power for Alabama to keep up with. The Tide are great on defense, however, they are not capable of scoring enough to beat Clemson. I think the Tigers defense is going to be laser focused in this one, after giving up 45 points to Alabama last season. Clemson football will win their first National Championship under Dabo Swinney on Monday night.

