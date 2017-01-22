Arizona Football: Class of 2018 Quarterbacks Hoping for an offer

Looking forward to the Class of 2018 Arizona Football recruiting class, there may be a spot for quarterbacks since the de-commitment of Braxton Burmeister.

JT Shrout and Jack Alexander are two qualified and respectable class of 2018 quarterback candidates looking for offers. Alexander has already visited Arizona and JT would love an offer from Arizona Football coaches.

What caught my eye at the Premium Sports training camp was how these quarterbacks were connecting with wide receivers they had just met. Of the 75 athletes, here were a ton of recruits wearing UCLA and USC gear, but only one on the field wearing Arizona gear and that was Alexander.

There’s a new weekend training camp program in Los Angeles establishing themselves as the place to be to learn and go up against the best players in and around Southern California. Developed by Augustus Hawkins football coaches and sponsored by Adidas Football US, Premium Sports meets on Saturdays and Sundays. Coach Edward Morgan runs the social media which is important in this day and age, as recruits who want offers need publicity.

We recently went out to Paramount to catch up with the players and coaches and take in all the action. Their camps included one-on-one competition between corners and wide receivers, seven on seven play, and more.

We caught up with two local class of 2018 quarterbacks both pocket passers, both well spoken, smart and boy can they throw! Hart High School’s JT Shrout and Redondo Union’s Jake Alexander sat down with me to talk about why coaches should offer them; it was hard to disagree.

Here are the interviews:

Premium camps do not stop for any reason, rain? Well in Los Angeles, most residents melt in the rain, but not Premium Athletes, they play.

Tomorrow workout in mandatory. Football is played in all weathers. 9am at Paramount High #PremiumSports — Premium Sports (@premiumsportsla) January 22, 2017

Got it in today while everyone else ran from the field conditions. Become the standard #PremiumSports #3Stripes #Adidas pic.twitter.com/dzLjfRTHky — Premium Sports (@premiumsportsla) January 22, 2017

They also start as early as ten years old, and these young athletes are fierce, they take on players seven years older than them.

In addition to the two quarterbacks, I picked out two Servite High School wide receivers who stood out during one-on-ones. These two didn’t drop a pass and seemed to beat out each corner they went up against. I was shocked when I inquired to find out more about Kyle Ford and Ethan Rae. These young men were only sophomores!

I am not a scout, but I have watched enough football in my life to know talent when I see it. These four athletes are worthy of consideration, hope Arizona Football Coaches give them a look. Bear Down!

This article originally appeared on