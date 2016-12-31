Alabama fans are losing their minds over Lane Kiffin’s play-calling

Lane Kiffin won’t be the Alabama offensive coordinator next season, as he is heading to become the head coach of Florida Atlantic. That will be just fine with a lot of ‘Bama fans.

Despite having a comfortable lead over Washington in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, a lot of Crimson Tide fans were demanding answers: Why wasn’t Kiffin having the team run the ball?

Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough seemed to bust out a big gain every time he touched the ball, but Kiffin had kept his touches down, limiting Scarbrough to 13 carries midway through the fourth quarter despite him averaging over 8 yards per run. With Scarbrough’s 14th touch, he busted out a 68-yard run for a touchdown to give Alabama a 24-7 lead over Washington.

Alabama fans were delighted with Scarbrough and furious with Kiffin — why hadn’t they been doing that all game?

Seriously, go on Twitter and search “run the ball Kiffin.” It’s the most thrilling part of this football game right now.