Alabama’s Bo Scarbrough tramples Washington’s hopes with amazing touchdown run

For three quarters on Saturday, Washington’s defense did all it could to keep the Huskies in their College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Alabama. But then Bo Scarbrough set it all on fire with one unbelievable run.

Leading 17-7 early in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide faced a second-and-9 at their own 32-yard line when quarterback Jalen Hurts handed off to Scarbrough, and the 6-foot-2, 228-pound sophomore provided the highlight of the game with this electric 68-yard touchdown run:

"Look at Bo go!" Bo Scarbrough just rumbled 68 yds through the Washington D to give Bama a 24-7 lead. #CFBPlayoffhttps://t.co/BN3DNdL1l4 — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2016

All that, despite being wrapped up behind the line of scrimmage before breaking it open. No fewer than seven Washington players had a legitimate shot to make some attempt to stop him during the run, to no avail.

That drive started at Alabama’s own 2 after Washington quarterback Jake Browning — yep — executed a beautiful punt that rolled out of bounds just before the goal line. But it took the Tide just six plays to score. Scarbrough also had another 12-yard run earlier in the drive.

It was part of a record-setting day for Scarbrough, who set the Alabama mark for rushing yards in a bowl game, finishing with 180, and had two touchdowns.

Alabama added the extra point to go up 24-7 with 11:56 to go, and that all but sealed the fate for a Washington team that had been struggling on offense ever since an early touchdown.