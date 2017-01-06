UNC Basketball: Wolfpack vs. Tar Heels game preview

The Tar Heels have won nine straight games at home dating back to last season. Can they make it ten against NC State? What do the Hawks bring to the table?

Whew, that was a close one.

After losing at Georgia Tech, the Tar Heels fought back and held on to take a close one in Overtime to Clemson.

The Tar Heels return home this weekend to take on NC State in their first home conference game of the season.

What do the Heels need to know about the Wolfpack?

NC State Wolfpack

Head Coach: Mark Gottfried. Career Record: 399-226. This is his sixth season at NC State and his third coaching stop overall. He previously coached at Alabama where he took the Crimson Tide to the tournament six consecutive seasons. In all he has made the post season 17 times in 21 seasons.

Last Season: Last Season was not good for the Wolfpack. They went 16-17 overall and 5-13 in the ACC good for 13th overall. They failed to make the NCAA tournament for the first time under Gottfried. However, they did see Cat Barber lead the league in scoring and make the All-ACC first team.

Best Former Player: David Thompson. Thompson is a five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA first teamer. He is also on the ABA All-Time team. He finished his career with 13,422 points, 2,488 rebounds, and 1,939 assists.

This Season: Currently this season the Wolfpack are 12-3 overall. They are 1-1 in the ACC coming off a 26 point beat down of Virginia Tech at home. However, the Wolfpack are 0-2 on the road this season with both losses coming by an average of 16 points per game.

Key Players

NC State: G Dennis Smith Jr

Smith has been every bit the number four player in the freshman class. The point guard leads his team in points and assists, as well as steals.

He is also coming off a triple double against a Virginia Tech team that beat Duke. UNC has had it’s struggles with guards who can score.

Smith is one of those guards and could be in for a career game in what will probably be his only trip to Chapel Hill.

North Carolina: G Joel Berry II

Berry just had a career high in points against Clemson and the Tar Heels needed everyone of them to win that game. In the second half Berry was on fire. He hit multiple threes and not only pulled the Tar Heels back from a deficit but helped establish a lead. ‘

UNC needs Berry at his best in order to win ball games. With the matchup against Smith, this could be a point guard battle for the ages.

The one that gets the upperhand probably helps his team win the ball game.

Impact Freshmen

NC State: C Omer Yurtseven

Yurtseven sat the first nine games of the season due to international play. Since coming on board though, the 7-footer from Turkey is averaging nine points and five rebounds in about 22 minutes per game.

UNC has lost three games this season when the opposing team had a legitimate big man.

Yurtseven is legitimate.

North Carolina: F Tony Bradley

Bradley did not do a lot with the 11 minutes he received against Clemson. The freshman big has not gotten a lot of time this season behind seniors Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks.

However, he will be needed against NC State.

The Wolfpack have legitimate size. In addition to Yurtseven, State has Abdul-Malik Abu and Beejay Anya. Both are upperclassmen and both are big bodies that can rebound. If Meeks struggles or Hicks gets fouls, Bradley will need to come up big for the Tar Heels to win.

Three Questions

Will Theo Pinson play?

Theo Pinson may be returning. His return will have an impact on the Tar Heels style of play. It is probably the biggest question not just for this game but this season.

If he is ready, let’s get him out there. If he isn’t this question can wait ’til next time.

Should Kennedy Meeks start?

At the end of the Clemson game, Kennedy said something to the Clemson bench. I don’t know what he said, but it infuriated coach Brad Brownell. He said something to Roy and Roy said he would take care of it.

Again I don’t know what Kennedy said, but Roy Williams has a chance to set himself apart from his counterpart in Durham. After Coach K fumbled the whole Grayson Allen thing, Roy could take a stand and bench Kennedy to start this game. Not sit him for the game, just don’t let him start.

Roy has class. A move like this not only shows it but shows how little Coach K currently has. There is nothing wrong with teaching these kids discipline. We will see if Coach Roy Williams agrees.

Can the Tar Heels hold on to the ball?

If you haven’t heard, UNC has turned the ball over 38 times in two conference games this season. That’s a lot. The 19 turnovers per game would lead the nation and is six more per game than the Tar Heels were averaging during the non conference season.

Joel Berry II is responsible for 11 of those including a big one near the end of regulation that almost cost the Tar Heels the ball game. If UNC doesn’t fix this problem, wins will not be plentiful this season.

Prediction

There are two big variables to this game. One is whether Pinson will play. If he does, Smith could be in for the worst game of his career. If he doesn’t Smith could shoot for a quadruple double.

The second thing is the potential snow. With a forecast of 6-8 inches, there is a chance the home crowd may be a little sparse for the Tar Heels. The Dean Dome isn’t known for its raucousness but still. Though at the same time, snow could mean fewer alum, more students and a lack of any away presence.

Final Score: 88-84 UNC over NC State. The Tar Heels are undefeated at home this year and stay that way after Saturday. The ACC is tough and deep this season, so any win is a good win, even if it is a close one against a lesser rival.

This article originally appeared on